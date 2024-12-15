Top 25 California Southern Section high school boys basketball rankings (12/15/2024)
The latest High School on SI CIF Southern Section Top 25 boys basketball rankings as of December 15.
There's movement within the Top 5 after Harvard-Westlake suffers its first loss and Notre Dame's Tyran Stokes makes debut ... Notre Dame, Rancho Cucamonga and Mater Dei rise ... Long Beach and St. Anthony drop ... Fairmont Prep is now on the bubble.
TOP 25 RANKINGS, DEC. 15
1. St. John Bosco (10-0)
The Braves win their own tournament without Brandon McCoy Jr. (injured). Christian Collins is named tournament MVP.
2. Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (9-0)
Tyran Stokes returns with back-to-back 20-point performances in wins over Fairfax and El Camino Real. The No. 1 junior in the country is an immediate impact. (MORE ON STOKES DEBUT)
3. Eastvale Roosevelt (7-1)
Brayden Burries scored 56 points in a win over Inglewood. (HIGHLIGHTS)
4. Harvard-Westlake (8-1)
Wolverines drop their first game of the season in Utah to Timpview, 61-49.
5. JSerra (10-2)
The Lions continue to roll with BJ Davis-Ray, who scored 24 points in their recent win over Brentwood. JSerra has won 10 in a row.
6. Santa Margarita (7-1)
Eagles' only loss comes this week to unbeaten NorCal power De La Salle.
7. Sierra Canyon (8-2)
Impressive week for the Trailblazers, who were in New York Friday night (loss to Long Island Lutheran) before playing in Las Vegas late Saturday night (comeback win over Coronado).
8. La Mirada (10-2)
MJ Smith scores 25 points in La Mirada's win over Fairmont Prep.
9. Heritage Christian (10-0)
Tae Simmons and Dillan Shaw have been the leading scorers in the Warriors' last five wins.
10. Redondo Union (6-0)
Reggie Morris has the Sea Hawks unbeaten and celebrating the football team's CIF State title victory.
11. Mater Dei (7-2)
Luke Barnett named tournament MVP of San Juan Hills tournament.
12. St. Pius (7-2)
St. Pius beats St. Anthony and Los Alamitos in back-to-back games. Jaden Erami scored 25 points in win over St. Anthony.
13. Inglewood (6-3)
Jasone Crowe Jr. is averaging 37 points per game.
14. Damien (12-3)
Spartans lose to St. John Bosco in tournament final. Damien without big man Nate Garcia (injured).
15. St. Bernard (9-3)
Brandon Granger, Josh Palmer and Caleb Versher playing well.
16. Anaheim Canyon (7-2)
Can anyone stop Brandon Benjamin? His season low is 26 points, which he scored in the North OC tournament final. Benjamin was named tournament MVP. Staf Yilmazturk named all-tournament.
17. Los Alamitos (5-3)
Griffins continue to challenge themselves. Three losses to Carlsbad, St. Pius and Notre Dame.
18. Bishop Montgomery (5-2)
Knights were idle last week.
19. St. Anthony (4-1)
St. Anthony dropped Del Rey League opener to St. Pius.
20. Rancho Cucamonga (10-4)
Cougars beat Long Beach Poly on Saturday. McKel Shedrick and Aaron Glass each had 25 points.
21. Campbell Hall (5-0)
Vikings getting ready for out of state tournament this coming week.
22. Mira Costa (12-0)
12 straight wins isn't a bad way to start the season.
23. La Habra (12-1)
La Habra's only loss is to Damien and recently beat Rolling Hills Prep, 62-56.
24. Alemany (8-1)
Warriors didn't see any action this past week.
25. Long Beach Poly (5-5)
Jackrabbits are searching for consistency against top-level competition.
BUBBLE TEAMS
Windward (8-1): Jeremiah Hampton averaged 16 points per game at the Beverly Hills tournament.
Pasadena (6-1): Bulldogs beat Arroyo and Muir last week.
Fairmont Prep (6-2): Quality win over Long Beach Poly and only two losses are to Damien and La Mirada.
PREVIOUS RANKINGS
