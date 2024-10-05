Top 25 California Southern Section high school football scoreboard, Week 6 (10/04/24)
It's October, which means league play has started for most teams in the Top 25. It also means a lot of movement is imminent within the Top 25 rankings. Be sure to check on the latest rankings on Sunday.
SBLive created four watchlists for the 2024 yearly awards.
YEARLY AWARD WATCHLIST
-Offensive Player of the Year
-Defensive Player of the Year
-Breakout Player of the Year
-Freshman of the Year
Here are the Week 6 scores and notable stats for Top 25 teams in the CIF Southern Section.
Check back for updates as more stats are reported and this page updates with more information through Friday night's games.
TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
THURSDAY, OCT. 3
Corona Centennial 63, Roosevelt 0: Husan Longstreet threw four TDs in the lopsided win.
Murrieta Valley 42, Norco 27
Oak Hills 34, Hesperia 0
Yorba Linda 31, Villa Park 14
FRIDAY, OCT. 4
Mater Dei 40, Santa Margarita 18
St. John Bosco 28, Orange Lutheran 24
Mission Viejo 49, Long Beach Poly 14
Servite 20, JSerra 7
Sierra Canyon 42, Chaminade 3
Oaks Christian 42, Oxnard Pacifica 20
Inglewood 34, Leuzinger 29
Gardena Serra 42, Loyola 35
Chaparral 55, Vista Murrieta 28
Downey 45, La Mirada 13
Millikan 52, Long Beach Wilson 6
San Juan Hills 31, Corona del Mar 28
Cathedral 50, Alemany 6
SATURDAY, OCT. 5
San Diego Lincoln, Los Alamitos
Newbury Park, Santa Barbara
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: