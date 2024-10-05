High School

Top 25 California Southern Section high school football scoreboard, Week 6 (10/04/24)

Top 25 high school football scores and notable stats from Week 6 in the CIF Southern Section, October 3-5.

Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports

Oscar Rios of Downey High scrambles against Red Mountain (AZ).
Oscar Rios of Downey High scrambles against Red Mountain (AZ). / Michael Cazares

It's October, which means league play has started for most teams in the Top 25. It also means a lot of movement is imminent within the Top 25 rankings. Be sure to check on the latest rankings on Sunday.

SBLive created four watchlists for the 2024 yearly awards.

YEARLY AWARD WATCHLIST
-Offensive Player of the Year
-Defensive Player of the Year
-Breakout Player of the Year
-Freshman of the Year

Here are the Week 6 scores and notable stats for Top 25 teams in the CIF Southern Section.

Check back for updates as more stats are reported and this page updates with more information through Friday night's games.

TOP 25 SCOREBOARD

THURSDAY, OCT. 3

Corona Centennial 63, Roosevelt 0: Husan Longstreet threw four TDs in the lopsided win.

Murrieta Valley 42, Norco 27

Oak Hills 34, Hesperia 0

Yorba Linda 31, Villa Park 14

FRIDAY, OCT. 4

Mater Dei 40, Santa Margarita 18

St. John Bosco 28, Orange Lutheran 24

Mission Viejo 49, Long Beach Poly 14

Servite 20, JSerra 7

Sierra Canyon 42, Chaminade 3

Oaks Christian 42, Oxnard Pacifica 20

Inglewood 34, Leuzinger 29

Gardena Serra 42, Loyola 35

Chaparral 55, Vista Murrieta 28

Downey 45, La Mirada 13

Millikan 52, Long Beach Wilson 6

San Juan Hills 31, Corona del Mar 28

Cathedral 50, Alemany 6

SATURDAY, OCT. 5

San Diego Lincoln, Los Alamitos

Newbury Park, Santa Barbara

Published
TAREK FATTAL, SBLIVE SPORTS

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

