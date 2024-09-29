Top 25 California Southern Section high school football rankings (9/29/2024)
Week 5 didn't provide too many storylines because 16 of the Top 25 teams were on a bye week.
Look for a ton of movement in the rankings over the course of the next month as league play begins.
Here are the latest rankings as of September 29, 2024. (rankings released every Sunday)
TOP 25 CIF-SS RANKINGS
(Rank, school, quick note, next opponent, previous rank)
1. Mater Dei (4-0)
Monarchs are coming off a bye; at Santa Margarita; 1
STORY: Dash Beierly settling into QB1 role
2. St. John Bosco (5-0)
Braves are coming off a bye; vs. Orange Lutheran; 2
STORY: Braves forging household names
3. Mission Viejo (5-0)
Mission Viejo rolls Chaparral 51-10 thanks to four TDs from Vance Spafford; vs. Long Beach Poly at SoFi Stadium; 3
STORY: Spafford leads MV over Chaparral
4. JSerra (4-0)
The Lions are coming off a bye; vs. Servite; 4
5. Orange Lutheran (4-1)
The Lancers are coming off a bye week; at St. John Bosco; 5
STORY: Lancers complete epic comeback over Sierra Canyon in Week 4
6. Corona Centennial (3-2)
The Huskies are coming off a bye; at Roosevelt, Thursday; 6
7. Servite (5-0)
Servite defeated St. Paul 33-14 thanks to three TDs from Quaid Carr; at JSerra; 7
8. Sierra Canyon (2-3)
Trailblazers are coming off a bye week; at Chaminade; 8
9. Oaks Christian (3-2)
Lions are coming off a bye week; vs. Pacifica Oxnard; 9
10. Leuzinger (5-0)
The Olympians rolled to a 61-0 win over Hawthorne; vs. Inglewood; 10
11. Gardena Serra (3-2)
The Cavs' defensive secondary shined in a blowout win over Los Alamitos, 42-7; at Loyola; 13
STORY: Serra defensive secondary calls themselves the 'Shady6'
12. Santa Margarita (3-2)
The Eagles are coming off a bye; vs. Mater Dei; 12
13. Chaparral (5-1)
Pumas fall to a juggernaut in Mission Viejo; at Vista Murrieta; 11
14. Oak Hills (5-0)
The Bulldogs are coming off bye; vs. Hesperia, Thursday; 14
15. Murrieta Valley (5-1)
Nighthawks defeat San Clemente 35-25 thanks to Dorian Hoze; vs. Norco, Thursday; 15
16. Newbury Park (5-0)
The Panthers beat Ventura 43-14. Brady Smigiel threw for 275 yards and five TDs and ran for one. His go-to target Shane Rosenthal had six catches for 154 yards and three scores; at Santa Barbara; 16
17. Inglewood (5-0)
Sentinels are coming off a bye; at Leuzinger; 17
18. Downey (4-1)
The Vikings are coming off a bye; at La Mirada; 20
19. Los Alamitos (4-2)
Griffins lay an egg against Gardena Serra; at San Diego Lincoln, Saturday; 18
20. San Clemente (3-3)
Tritons fall to Murrieta Valley; BYE; 19
21. Vista Murrieta (4-1)
The Broncos are coming off a bye; vs. Chapparal, Thursday; 21
22. Yorba Linda (5-0)
Yorba Linda is coming off a bye; vs. Villa Park, Thursday; 22
23. Millikan (4-2)
Anthony League strikes again. He scored two TDs in the Ram's 45-10 win over LB Wilson; vs. LB Jordan; 23
24. San Juan Hills (4-1)
The Stallions are coming off a bye; vs. Corona del Mar; 24
25. Cathedral (4-1)
The Phantoms are coming of a bye week; at Alemany; 25
