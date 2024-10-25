High School

Top 25 California Southern Section high school football scoreboard, Week 9 (10/25/24)

Top 25 high school football scores and notable stats from Week 9 in the CIF Southern Section, October 24-25.

Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports

Mater Dei football players arrive at the Santa Ana Bowl before their showdown with Bishop Gorman on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024.
Mater Dei football players arrive at the Santa Ana Bowl before their showdown with Bishop Gorman on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. / Photo by Heston Quan

Just two weeks remain in the high school football regular season.

Week 9 is highlighted by the marquee matchup between No. 1 Mater Dei and No. 2 St. John Bosco. Check out all the pregame coverage prior to Friday night's kickoff:

Here are the Week 9 scores and notable stats for Top 25 teams in the CIF Southern Section.

Check back for updates as more stats are reported and this page updates with more information through Friday night's games.

TOP 25 SCOREBOARD

THURSDAY, OCT. 24

JSerra 35, Santa Margarita 33: JSerra picks up its first Trinity League game this season.

Oak Hills 58, Sultana 0: The Bulldogs move to 9-0.

San Juan Hills 42, Villa Park 10: is 8-1 and 4-0 in the Bravo League with Tesoro left to play in Week 10.

Los Alamitos 28, San Clemente 27: The Griffins pull out a big-time Alpha League victory.

Damien 38, Ayala 7: Spartans are 4-0 in the Baseline League.

FRIDAY, OCT. 25

Mater Dei, St. John Bosco

Mission Viejo, Edison

Orange Lutheran, Servite

Corona Centennial, Norco

Sierra Canyon, Loyola

Oaks Christian, Camarillo

Inglewood, Palos Verdes

Gardena Serra, Notre Dame/SO

Murrieta Valley, Vista Murrieta

Newbury Park, Thousand Oaks

Downey, Warren

Chaparral, Roosevelt

Millikan, Compton

Simi Valley, Pacifica

Leuzinger, Mira Costa

Cathedral, St. Francis

Yorba Linda, Newport Harbor

Published
