Top 25 California Southern Section high school football scoreboard, Week 9 (10/25/24)
Just two weeks remain in the high school football regular season.
Week 9 is highlighted by the marquee matchup between No. 1 Mater Dei and No. 2 St. John Bosco. Check out all the pregame coverage prior to Friday night's kickoff:
- Freshman Koa Malau'ulu joins impressive list of QBs
- Will Mater Dei and Bosco only meet once this year?
- Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco history lesson
SBLive created four watchlists for 2024 yearly awards.
YEARLY AWARD WATCHLIST
-Offensive Player of the Year
-Defensive Player of the Year
-Breakout Player of the Year
-Freshman of the Year
Here are the Week 9 scores and notable stats for Top 25 teams in the CIF Southern Section.
Check back for updates as more stats are reported and this page updates with more information through Friday night's games.
TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
THURSDAY, OCT. 24
JSerra 35, Santa Margarita 33: JSerra picks up its first Trinity League game this season.
Oak Hills 58, Sultana 0: The Bulldogs move to 9-0.
San Juan Hills 42, Villa Park 10: is 8-1 and 4-0 in the Bravo League with Tesoro left to play in Week 10.
Los Alamitos 28, San Clemente 27: The Griffins pull out a big-time Alpha League victory.
Damien 38, Ayala 7: Spartans are 4-0 in the Baseline League.
FRIDAY, OCT. 25
Mater Dei, St. John Bosco
Mission Viejo, Edison
Orange Lutheran, Servite
Corona Centennial, Norco
Sierra Canyon, Loyola
Oaks Christian, Camarillo
Inglewood, Palos Verdes
Gardena Serra, Notre Dame/SO
Murrieta Valley, Vista Murrieta
Newbury Park, Thousand Oaks
Downey, Warren
Chaparral, Roosevelt
Millikan, Compton
Simi Valley, Pacifica
Leuzinger, Mira Costa
Cathedral, St. Francis
Yorba Linda, Newport Harbor
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: