Vote: Who Should Be High School On SI SoCal Girls Athlete of the Week? (8/26/26)



Southern California is known for its hotbed of high school sports talent. The CIF Southern, San Diego and LA City Sections provide thousands of future college athletes, hundreds of professional athletes, and dozens of future Olympians.

The region might be known for its football, basketball and baseball, but it's among the nation's best in niche sports like water polo, volleyball, and soccer — the list goes on.

Each week, High School On SI will put the previous week's top performers to a vote which allows fans, communities and supporters to choose which player is deserving of Athlete of the Week honors.

Here are the nominations for girls athlete of the week for action between Monday, August 17 and Saturday, August 22.

Voting ends Aug. 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's pool.

GIRLS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Kimora Hogains, Saugus, Volleyball

Hogains tallied 21 kills in a five-set loss to Ventura, but bounced back later in the week with 15 kills in a win over Village Christian.

Kate Meier, JSerra, Flag

Meier threw for a combine 10 touchdowns in the team's wins over Woodbridge and Edison during the week. She Lions are 8-0 to start the season.

Blair Nolen, Redondo Union, Flag

Nolen had video-game numbers in a win over West Torrance, piling up 315 yards of offense and eight touchdowns (six passing and two rushing).

Jaclynn Brennan, St. Joseph, Flag

Brennan scored three TDs in the team's 33-0 win over Mira Costa, then added a touchdown and interception in the team's win over Cypress later in the week.

Ella Almonte, La Serna, Flag

Almonte had two monster games this past week, throwing for 178 yards and three TDs and 192 yards and two more TDs in wins over La Mirada and Upland, respectively.

Lauren Furnald, Etiwanda, Volleyball

Furnald reached 1,000 career kills, which makes her the first to do so in program history, according to the Press-Enterprise. She had 21 kills in a win over Temecula Valley this past week,.

Izzy Adams, Torrey Pines, Field Hockey

Adams got the game-winning goal in the final minutes to beat Scripps Ranch 1-0 in a tournament championship.

Marley Hovestreydt, Verdugo Hills, Volleyball

Hovestreydt anchored a sweep over Canoga Park with 10 kills and 13 digs.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.