Sveindís Jónsdóttir Named Sports Illustrated’s NWSL MVP of the Month

Angel City FC finished the month of March undefeated, the only club in the National Women’s Soccer League to do so. This brilliant start to the season came thanks to the goalscoring prowess of Icelandic striker Sveindís Jónsdóttir.

Jónsdóttir is the first player to receive Sports Illustrated’s NWSL MVP of the Month, a new monthly award aimed at spotlighting players in the NWSL who are contributing significantly to their teams.

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Sveindís Jónsdóttir becomes the first player to receive Sports Illustrated’s NWSL MVP of the Month.



The Angel City forward earned the honor for March, helping the Los Angeles club charge to an impressive unbeaten start. pic.twitter.com/pEQuUjLAyS — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) April 7, 2026

“I am so happy to receive this honor and be the first ever,” Jónsdóttir says, “Hopefully, there is more to come!”

The 24-year-old tallied three goals and two assists across three games in March, with a goal contribution in each match, putting her in a prime position in the league’s Golden Boot race.

Jónsdóttir’s early-season charge earned her the NWSL Player of the Month and a spot in the NWSL Best XI.

SVEINDÍS JÓNSDÓTTIR GOES UPPER 90 🤯 pic.twitter.com/HSgvTNMySH — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) March 28, 2026

The winger joined Angel City in 2025 from German side VfL Wolfsburg. While 2025 was a quieter year for Jónsdóttir, she has quickly found her footing this season and has become instrumental to AFCF’s continued success.

Jónsdóttir’s accuracy in front of goal and speed on the breakaways have been on full display to start the season. In her assist contributions, Jónsdóttir has showcased her ability to pass the ball perfectly into space, anticipating her teammates’ movements and allowing them to make the final run up to goal.

Teamwork 🤝 What an assist by Jónsdóttir and the goal by Gisele Thompson! #BAYvsLA | @weareangelcity pic.twitter.com/biWU2hgRwE — NWSL on ION (@IONNWSL) March 22, 2026

Last season, Angel City missed the playoffs by nine points. A strong start to the 2026 campaign, bolstered by Jónsdóttir, could be what the team needs to return to the playoffs for the first time since their 2023 berth in the club’s inaugural season.

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