Staples High School Football Hits Historic 500-Win Milestone, and Its Defense Steals the Show

Five hundred victories. Zero points allowed.

The Staples High School football program couldn't have scripted a much better way to celebrate one of the biggest milestones in its history.

Playing in a driving rainstorm Friday night in Westport, Connecticut, the Wreckers dominated longtime Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference rival Darien, 20-0, to collect the 500th victory in program history.

It was a night that combined history, defense and a convincing response to the team's first loss of the season.

After falling to Danbury, 17-10, a week earlier, Staples returned home determined to get back on track. Instead, the Wreckers delivered a performance that will hold a permanent place in the program's record books.

The victory improved Staples to 5-1 and dropped Darien to 2-3.

Staples Defense Turns Darien's Night Into a Nightmare

While quarterback Grant Bozeman and the Staples offense supplied the touchdowns, the Wreckers' defense delivered the night's most dominant performance.

Darien never reached the end zone.

Staples intercepted Blue Wave quarterback Hugh Dunlap twice, recovered a fumble and stopped Darien on downs twice deep in Wreckers territory.

Hunter Ballai recorded one interception, while Luke Moneyhon made a diving catch for another.

The defense saved one final takeaway for the closing seconds.

With rain pouring down, Parker Toohey recovered a Dunlap fumble in the final 30 seconds. Officials subsequently ended the contest.

Toohey finished with seven tackles, two sacks and the fumble recovery. Luke Bernier added seven tackles and three sacks.

According to GameTimeCT's game report, Staples led 7-0 after the first quarter, 13-0 at halftime and 20-0 entering the fourth.

Grant Bozeman Delivers Two Touchdown Passes

Bozeman completed 14 of 21 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns, according to the Westport Journal.

The Staples quarterback connected with Noah Sandrew on a 51-yard touchdown pass and found Levi Belzer for a 15-yard score.

Belzer finished with seven receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Running back Nicolas Trascari added a 3-yard touchdown run and finished with 46 rushing yards on eight carries.

The Wreckers scored all 20 points in the first three quarters before relying on their defense to complete the shutout.

A Historic Milestone After a Stunning Setback

The 500th victory arrived at an important moment in Staples' season.

The Wreckers opened the year with four consecutive victories, including a dramatic 14-10 comeback against Cheshire on October 2.

Trailing 10-0 entering the fourth quarter, Staples rallied behind two Bozeman touchdown passes, including a 23-yard game-winner to Sandrew.

But the unbeaten start ended the following week when Danbury stunned Staples, 17-10, earning its first victory over the Wreckers since 2014.

The defeat created an opportunity for Staples to demonstrate how it would respond to adversity.

Against Darien, the answer was emphatic.

The shutout also continued the program's recent success against the Blue Wave. Staples defeated Darien 31-6 in their 2025 meeting.

The Wreckers Have a Bye Before Their Final Postseason Push

The Wreckers will have a bye week before returning to action October 30 against Wilton.

At 5-1, Staples remains firmly in the Connecticut postseason conversation, with its defense providing a foundation for another potential playoff run.

The program has celebrated plenty of memorable victories over the years, but Friday's will carry special significance.

Five hundred wins represent generations of players, coaches and unforgettable moments.

And when the opportunity arrived to reach that milestone, Staples made sure its opponent didn't score a single point.