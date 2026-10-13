Does Williston Northampton Have What It Takes To Go Undefeated?

Massachusetts has some of the most competitive football in the country and the 2026 season has featured records being broken, game-winning field goals, and many more.

As we enter the second half of the regular season, the playoffs are on the horizon. For the past three years the MIAA playoffs have seen Xaverian take the state championship trophy home. However, Williston Northampton competes in the NEPSAC Class A, an equally strong league, and is quietly rising to the top.

The NEPSAC consists of Prep schools across New England that compete at the highest level of high school sports. The Williston Northampton Wildcats have taken it by storm and are 4-0 entering their matchup against Deerfield Academy.

Williston Opens the Season Against Tabor

Williston was dealt the unlucky card of playing Tabor Academy in Week 1. Heading into the 2026 season, many considered Tabor the heavy favorite because of their star-studded roster. Williston had other plans.

The Wildcats' defense was tremendous in their Week 1 matchup, allowing Tabor, a team with over 10 Division 1 commits, to score just 14 points. Meanwhile, their offense capitalized on almost every opportunity they were given, topping the Sea Wolves 23-14 in a Week 1 showdown.

Their Next Three Games

In Weeks 2 and 3, the Wildcats matched up against Philips Academy and Philips Exeter Academy. They continued their streak of winning against Philips, winning 48-24.

Their closest game as of yet came in Week 3 against Exeter. Exeter was their first out of state matchup, and gave Williston a tough battle. The Wildcats survived, winning 27-24, before hosting Connecticut's Loomis Chaffee this past weekend.

On their home turf against one of Connecticut's top schools, Williston defended their ground. They defeated Loomis 24-20.

Patrick Cahill Leads the Wildcats

Massachusetts is slowly on the rise when it comes to talent at the quarterback position. Patrick Cahill is certainly part of that group.

Cahill is just a junior for the Wildcats, but shows the poise of a professional. His pocket awareness and ability to extend a play are just the beginning of his arsenal. The 6-foot 185 pound signal-caller has picked up three FCS offers, but is a new face in Williston.

Cahill transferred from Allentown Central Catholic in Pennsylvania, where he threw for over 2,000 yards and 26 touchdowns. So far, he hasn't slowed down, and Williston is the team to beat in the NEPSAC.

Two Elite Weapons On Offense

Lining up in the backfield with Cahill is Nate Ellis, a UMass Amherst commit. Ellis has the potential to literally carry his team to a win, and Williston utilizes him perfectly.

In the Wildcats' first three games of the season, Ellis had already scored 11 touchdowns and passed the 500 rushing yards mark. Ellis is in the midst of an elite post-graduate year and is maybe the brightest spot of this team's offense.

And then there is Gavin Brady, Cahill's go-to receiver. Brady has already hauled in multiple 40+ yard receptions. The Lehigh commit serves as a staple piece of the offense and defense for the Wildcats.

A Talented Defense

A team like Williston doesn't get this far without having a talented defense as well. It starts on the line with KhyRen Jones, a class of 2028 edge. Jones is a freak of nature, standing at 6-foot-5 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan. He is quick, physical, and has all the right tools to be a legit Division 1 prospect.

In the secondary, is Alex Turisi holding down the linebackers. The senior is committed to Middlebury College, and already has a forced fumble and many impressive tackles in his opponents' backfield. He transferred in from St. John's Prep and has immediately made a positive impact.

Lastly is Rowan Martin, the Wildcat's strong safety directing the traffic. Martin is committed to Dartmouth and has been an elite tackler and leader for the Wildcats' defense.

What Does the Rest Of the Season Look Like?

The Wildcats are no doubt the team to beat in the NEPSAC. With a statement win over Tabor to begin their season, they proved to everyone just how great they truly are. Now that they are 4-0, is it possible for them to go undefeated?

Their Week 5 matchup over Deerfield shouldn't cause too much trouble, but after that they face four straight Connecticut opponents, all with a chance to take down the Wildcats.

Williston has looked sharp early on, but the strongest part of their schedule has yet to come. Will the Wildcats' have what it takes to go undefeated?