Vote: Who Was the New England High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 17-19, 2026)

The latest exploits by New England high school football stars certainly won't make things easy for fans voting in this week's player of the week poll.

But the performances by several Connecticut stars may at least narrow it down to one state having the edge. Four players from the Constitution State made the cut including a Ridgefield star who set a new school record for rushing yards.

Congratulations to the winner of last week's voting: Jake O'Keefe of Danbury.

Three Massachusetts gridders from Sharon/Dedham, Stoneham, and top-ranked Xaverian Brothers made the cut as well after each of them accounted for five touchdowns last week in standout performances. And three two-way stars from Maine's Bonny Eagle and Vermont's Fair Haven and Otter Valley are also listed on the ballot.

Throw in a trio of New Hampshire stars from including a dynamic brother duo from Bishop Guertin, and there's a lot of amazing performances to dig through this week.

Now it's up to you, the fans, to tell us who you think should be New England's Player of the Week. Vote as many times as you like because every vote counts!

Read about all 12 candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Anthony Abarno, QB, Plainville [CT]

Abarno went 19-of-25 passing for 382 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-20 win over Barlow. Three of those touchdown tosses found the hands of receiver Christian Hairston.

Brandon Andoh, RB, Naugatuck [CT]

Andoh carried the ball 34 times for 248 yards, scoring five touchdowns along the way as Naugatuck defeated Notre Dame-West Haven, 51-35.

Brodie Block, RB, Ridgefield [CT]

Block set a new school rushing record with 344 yards while scoring three times in Ridgefield's 50-36 victory over Maloney.

Jake Bowen, WR, Bishop Guertin [NH]

Bowen caught six passes from his older brother, Nate, who is also nominated below. The younger Bowen turned those six catches into 172 yards while scoring four times in the Cardinals' 58-17 win over Nashua South.

Nate Bowen, QB, Bishop Guertin [NH]

As noted above, Bowen teamed up with his younger brother to put on quite a show for the Cardinals, connecting on 14 of 17 passes for 279 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed for another 59 yards and a score.

Lucas Klehn, QB/DB, Bonny Eagle [ME]

Klehn once again put on one of the best performances in Maine, showing off his dual-threat skills by going 7-of-10 passing for 91 yards and two touchdowns. He also logged 16 carries for 117 yards and two more touchdowns, accounting for all four touchdowns in the Scots' 27-14 win over Massabesic. For good measure, he also snagged an interception on defense against the pesky Mustangs, who put up a fight against the Pine Tree State's No. 2 team.

Sam Kyhill, RB/PR/DEF, Fair Haven [VT]

Kyhill piled up 183 yards on the ground with a touchdown while also hauling in a 12-yard touchdown reception to account for all of the Slaters' scoring offense. He then scored the team's only other touchdown on a 40-yard punt return while registering nine tackles on defense, leading his Fair Haven eleven to a 20-0 win over Lyndon.

Nolan Quenneville, QB/DB, Otter Valley [VT]

Quenneville made plays all over the field in Otter Valley's 39-0 win over Rice. He rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns on offense while passing for 93 yards and another score. Then on defense, he recorded a hat trick with three interceptions while also sacking his counterpart twice.

Jake Rusher, QB, Hand [CT]

Rusher was literally perfect, completing all 16 of his pass attempts for 298 yards and six touchdowns — all in the first half — in Hand's 47-0 win over Nonnewaug/Lakeview/Shepaug Valley.

Brady Shuffain, QB, Sharon/Dedham [MA]

Shuffain threw five touchdown passes, including three to Joseph Seaman, in Sharon/Dedham's 40-18 win over Wareham. The five touchdowns tied his own school record.

Daniel Staffieri, RB, Stoneham [MA]

Staffieri accounted for 230 yards of total offense and five touchdowns as the Spartans downed Arlington, 34-28, last week.

Will Wood, QB, Xaverian Brothers [MA]

Wood threw five touchdowns in a 53-6 rout of Everett, bringing his season total to 11 touchdowns in two games for the state's No. 1 team.