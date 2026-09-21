New England High School Football Top 25 Regional Rankings (Sept. 21, 2026)

The 2026 New England high school football season is beginning to take shape, but there is still plenty of uncertainty near the top of this list as some of the top-ranked teams continue to collide on a weekly basis. Several of the region's premier programs have already faced significant tests, and this week's schedule features more games that could reshape the Top 25.

Xaverian Brothers remains the No. 1 team in the region for now, but the Hawks have already faced one close call in a 42-36 win over Bishop Feehan in the season opener. They will face another major challenge Friday night when they travel to Springfield to take on No. 7 Central in one of the weekend's most anticipated matchups.

St. John's Prep also has a strong case near the top after defeating both Central Catholic and Central to begin the season. Meanwhile, teams such as Greenwich, New Canaan, Tewksbury Memorial and La Salle Academy are looking to continue unbeaten starts, while several ranked teams will face opponents capable of creating movement in the rankings.

New Hampshire has provided some of the most intrigue so far, with several of the state's top teams already suffering losses. Londonderry, Concord and Pinkerton will have opportunities to strengthen their cases this week, adding another layer of uncertainty to a regional Top 25 that could look considerably different when the results are in.

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1. Xaverian Brothers (MA)

Record: 2-0

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: Xaverian Brothers 53, Everett 6

Loss(es): None

Xaverian Brothers travels to Springfield Friday night to take on No. 7 Central in a matchup featuring two of the Bay State's best teams.

2. Catholic Memorial (MA)

Record: 2-0

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: Catholic Memorial 50, Christian Brothers (N.Y.) 48 (OT)

Loss(es): None

Catholic Memorial survived a 50-48 overtime shootout against Christian Brothers of Syracuse, New York, last week. The Knights will host Viera of Florida on Friday evening in an intersectional matchup that will give them a chance to test themselves against a quality team from the Sunshine State.

3. New Canaan (CT)

Record: 2-0

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: New Canaan 27, Fairfield Prep 0

Loss(es): None

New Canaan has recorded back-to-back shutouts to start the 2026 campaign and could make it three consecutive shutouts Friday night against an overmatched McMahon team.

4. St. John's Prep (MA)

Record: 2-0

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: St. John's Prep 21, Central Catholic 17

Loss(es): None

St. John's Prep has the two best wins of any New England team, defeating current No. 6 Central Catholic and No. 7 Central to open the 2026 season. The Eagles should have little trouble moving to 3-0 Friday evening at Needham.

5. Greenwich (CT)

Record: 2-0

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: Greenwich 35, New Britain 7

Loss(es): None

Greenwich has outscored its first two opponents 77-7 and will look to make it three wins to open the season Saturday afternoon at home against Warde.

6. Central Catholic (MA)

Record: 1-1

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: St. John's Prep 21, Central Catholic 17

Loss(es): St. John's Prep, 21-17

Central Catholic will be looking to protect its spot in the rankings after holding steady following a loss to current No. 4 St. John's Prep. The Raiders will cross the state line Friday night to take on Rhode Island's No. 24 Bishop Hendricken, which also will be playing to maintain a spot in the Top 25 after starting the season 1-2.

7. Central (MA)

Record: 1-1

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: Central 34, North Attleborough 14

Loss(es): St. John's Prep, 29-14

Friday night's home game against No. 1 Xaverian Brothers represents a major opportunity for Central to move up in the rankings with an upset. A loss, however, would be the Warriors' second of the season and could send them tumbling several spots depending on the margin.

8. La Salle Academy (RI)

Record: 2-0

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: La Salle Academy 40, Boston College High 14

Loss(es): None

La Salle Academy hosts Central of Providence looking to build on a strong start to the 2026 season. With back-to-back games against No. 4 St. John's Prep and No. 24 Bishop Hendricken the following two weeks, Friday's game already feels like a "must-win" game for the Rams.

9. Scituate (MA)

Record: 2-0

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: Scituate 35, Norwell 14

Loss(es): None

Scituate will host Marblehead Friday night in its bid for a third consecutive win to open the 2026 campaign.

10. Cheshire (CT)

Record: 2-0

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: Cheshire 21, Glastonbury 20

Loss(es): None

Cheshire has looked vulnerable despite winning its first two games by a combined three points. A win is a win, though, and the undefeated Rams should have the edge against Notre Dame of West Haven Friday night at home.

11. Tewksbury Memorial (MA)

Record: 2-0

Previous Rank: 11

Last Week: Tewksbury Memorial 35, Methuen 21

Loss(es): None

Tewksbury Memorial has opened the season with two comfortable wins and will look to make it three in a row Friday evening at Lowell.

12. Southington (CT)

Record: 2-0

Previous Rank: 12

Last Week: Southington 42, Newtown 20

Loss(es): None

Southington will get the week started early with a Thursday night game at Windsor, which has opened the season 0-2.

13. St. Joseph (CT)

Record: 2-0

Previous Rank: 13

Last Week: St. Joseph 43, Windsor 0

Loss(es): None

St. Joseph has beaten its first two opponents by a combined 71-7, but the Cadets could face more resistance Friday night at Danbury.

14. Hand (CT)

Record: 2-0

Previous Rank: 15

Last Week: Hand 47, Nonnewaug/Lakeview/Shepaug Valley 0

Loss(es): None

Hand already has a 28-0 win over No. 28 Bishop Hendricken of Rhode Island on its résumé, and the Tigers should have little trouble moving to 3-0 Friday night at North Haven.

15. Bishop Feehan (MA)

Record: 1-1

Previous Rank: 16

Last Week: Bishop Feehan 22, Attleboro 13

Loss(es): Xaverian Brothers, 42-36

Bishop Feehan bounced back from a season-opening loss to No. 1 Xaverian Brothers by surviving a hard-fought contest against Attleboro. The Shamrocks will host Shawsheen Valley Tech Saturday afternoon.

16. Thornton Academy (ME)

Record: 3-0

Previous Rank: 17

Last Week: Thornton Academy 49, Bedford 7

Loss(es): None

Maine's top-ranked Thornton Academy finally snapped a lengthy losing streak against Bedford of New Hampshire. The Pine State frontrunners now return to in-state competition with a Friday night visit to Westbrook.

17. North Kingstown (RI)

Record: 2-1

Previous Rank: 18

Last Week: North Kingstown 35, Cumberland 21

Loss(es): La Salle Academy, 35-7

North Kingstown heads into a bye week at 2-1, giving the Skippers a full week to prepare for their Oct. 2 matchup with No. 18 Cranston West.

18. Cranston West (RI)

Record: 2-0

Previous Rank: 19

Last Week: Cranston West 28, Barrington 10

Loss(es): None

While No. 17 North Kingstown will have the week off, No. 18 Cranston West will be in action Friday night across the state line at Westfield of Massachusetts.

19. Foxborough (MA)

Record: 1-1

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: Foxborough 22, Walpole 21

Loss(es): Tewksbury Memorial, 41-14

Foxborough bounced back from a blowout loss to current No. 11 Tewksbury Memorial in the season opener by knocking off last week's No. 14 Walpole 22-21. The victory moved the Warriors into this week's rankings, and they will travel to Putnam Vo-Tech on Friday night.

20. Londonderry (NH)

Record: 3-0

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: Londonderry 32, Manchester Central 31

Loss(es): None

Nobody seems to want the top spot in New Hampshire. Top teams from Bedford, Pinkerton, Salem and Phillips Exeter Academy have all suffered early losses. Salem's loss to Concord, however, opened the door for undefeated Londonderry, which earned a spot in the rankings after a 14-0 win over Windham. Windham previously defeated Concord.

The results have created a complicated picture at the top of the Granite State rankings. Londonderry beat Windham, which beat Concord, which beat Salem. Salem, meanwhile, routed Pinkerton 28-7 in the season opener. Londonderry will host Pinkerton on Friday night, with the Astros ranked No. 22 after a 40-7 win over Bedford, which was the No. 1 team in New Hampshire at the time.

Depending on this weekend's results, Londonderry, Pinkerton or Concord could emerge as the top-ranked New Hampshire team next week.

21. Concord (NH)

Record: 2-1

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: Concord 28, Salem 19

Loss(es): Londonderry, 14-0

Concord could move into the top spot among the Granite State representatives with a home victory over Manchester Central on Saturday combined with a Pinkerton win over Londonderry. Pinkerton, however, could claim the No. 1 spot among New Hampshire teams with a Friday night victory at Londonderry combined with a Concord loss Saturday afternoon to Manchester Central.

22. Pinkerton (NH)

Record: 2-1

Previous Rank: 22

Last Week: Pinkerton 35, Manchester Memorial 12

Loss(es): Salem, 28-7

Pinkerton could claim the No. 1 spot among New Hampshire teams with a Friday night victory at Londonderry combined with a Concord loss Saturday afternoon to Manchester Central.

23. Bonny Eagle (ME)

Record: 3-0

Previous Rank: 23

Last Week: Bonny Eagle 27, Massebesic 14

Loss(es): None

Bonny Eagle will host winless Scarborough on Friday night with a chance to move to 4-0.

24. Bishop Hendricken (RI)

Record: 1-2

Previous Rank: 24

Last Week: Bishop Hendricken 35, St. Raphael Academy 14

Loss(es): Chaminade (N.Y.), 18-17; Hand (Conn.), 28-0

Bishop Hendricken finally earned its first win of 2026, but the Hawks will face a major challenge Friday night when they host No. 6 Central Catholic of Massachusetts. A loss could knock Hendricken out of the Top 25.

25. Burr & Burton (VT)

Record: 3-0

Previous Rank: 25

Last Week: Burr & Burton 48, Hartford 14

Loss(es): None

Burr & Burton has opened the season with three impressive wins, and the Bulldogs will look to make it four in a row Friday night at Burlington/South Burlington.

Final Analysis

With another full slate of games ahead, the picture at the top of the New England rankings could clear up — or become even more complicated. Either way, there will be some movement just based on the head-to-head matchups between ranked teams, and things could look quite a bit different here next week depending on those outcomes.