2026 4-star small forward Caleb Sanders de-commits from Louisiana

Ross Van De Griek

Victory Christian (2) Miles Morrell shoots over North Tampa Christian (4) Caleb Sanders during the FHSAA 1A state semi final game at the RP Funding Center Tuesday February 25, 2025 in Lakeland Fl. Victory won 65-63 in 4 overtime periods. Ernst Peters/The Ledger
Quannas White took over as the head men's basketball coach at the University of Louisiana back in March and had his first commit in the Class of 2026 announced his de-commitment from the Rajun Cajuns on Monday.

North Tampa Christian (Florida) four-star small forward Caleb Sanders announced his de-commitment on his social media on Monday afternoon.

Sanders announced in a statement: "Rajun Cajun Nation, first and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with the talent and opportunities to pursue my dreams. I'd also like to extend my deepest gratitude to the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, Coach (White), and the rest of the coaching staff for welcoming me with open arms."

"After careful consideration, prayer, and conversations with my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and reopen my recruitment. This was not an easy decison", Sanders added.

Sanders plays his high school basketball at North Tampa Christian Academy, where he helped lead the Titans to a 24-7 record this season and reached the Class 1A state semifinals before they had their season came to an end in a four-overtime thriller against Victory Christian Academy.

The 6-7 small forward averaged 12.6 points and 10.6 rebounds per game this past season for the Titans while shooting 60% from the field and 45% from behind the arc.

Sanders originally committed to the Rajun Cajuns back on March 17 where he chose Louisiana over Boston College, California, Cal-State Northridge, East Carolina, FIU, and several others.

Sanders is the No. 46 ranked small forward in the nation and the No. 18 overall ranked prospect in the state of Florida for the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports.

He has been playing for Tre Mann Elite on the Grassroots Circuit, where he is coached by his former high school head coach Zach Reynolds and is also teammates with five-star power forward Toni Bryant, who is the No. 3 ranked player in the junior class, according to 247Sports.

Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career.

