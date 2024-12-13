3 takeaways from West Boca Raton’s Class 6A state title win over Kissimmee Osceola
MIAMI, FLORIDA- If you like defensive football, Friday's Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 6A final between Kissimmee Osceola and West Boca Raton was for you.
After a near stalemated first half between the two programs, it would be West Boca Raton coming away with the narrow victory for the Class 6A state championship.
Behind a strong outing from wide receiver Mark Hanniford, the Bulls was able to pull away with a 26-7 victory over Kissimmee Osceola at Pitbull Stadium. The victory notches the program's first-ever state championship win.
High School On SI was on hand for the game and gives you three takeaways from the Class 6A state championship game:
1. The big play helped lift West Boca Raton
Unlike the Class 1A or 5A state championship games, the 6A version was more competitive and evenly matched when it came to the two teams through three quarters. If you would've looked at the early series, it might've looked like West Boca Raton could runaway with things, but Kissimmee Osceola hit the not-so-fast button on that. At least for three quarters before West Boca Raton pulled away in the final period. An interception by defensive back Je'Mario Bradford helped turn the tide of the game and momentum swinging in favor of the Kowboys. The big play ended up coming from Mark Hanniford, who had two catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Also throw in Kyle Andrews long pass-and-catch from Mallory (6-of-11, 147 yards, two touchdowns), and this Kowboys' offense was explosive via the big play on Friday afternoon.
2. Once Taevion Swint gets going, he's hard to stop
The UCF signee came onto the scene his sophomore season and showed those around the Sunshine State he would be a problem for opposing defenses. On Friday, it was one last chance for those around Florida to see one of the top running backs in the state and Swint didn't disappoint. The tailback rushed to the tune of 115 yards on 26 carries and scored the Kowboys’ only touchdown for Osceola. Though it was tough sledding at first, with Swint getting visibly upset at times, the senior battled through that to conclude what has been a terrific high school playing career. Pinellas opted to add in some shotgun set looks in order to get Swint in space and it worked to perfection in helping get the future Knight jumpstarted.
3. West Boca Raton's defense stood tall again
Outside of Swint, no other player for Osceola got going offensively, with the passing game finishing with less than 10 yards on the afternoon. Much of that was because of the play of the Bulls' defense that kept everyone else in check and in the end, it was always the calling card for West Boca Raton. Having players like Xavier Reid and Jamar Thompson up on the defensive line certainly was a problem for Osceola's offense live in pass protection as they broke through and were able to cause havoc to the Kowboys' passing game. With Camren West under duress throughout the evening whenever he dropped back to pass, there was no chance for Eric Pinellas' offense to complete passes and thus, dooming their championship chances.
