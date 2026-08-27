Week 2 of the 2026 Florida high school football season kicks off with one of the most prestigious events in the country: the fifth annual Broward County High School National Football Showcase.

The Broward County Showcase gets into full swing on Thursday, Aug. 27, when Sierra Canyon (Calif.) takes on Chaminade-Madonna at McArthur High in Hollywood. Sierra Canyon (1-0) enters the game ranked No. 13 nationally by High School On SI, while defending Class 1A state runner-up Chaminade-Madonna (1-0) is ranked No. 17 nationally.

It is one of four notable interstate games this weekend in the Broward County Showcase, which officially began on Aug. 21 when Mandarin defeated McArthur in a clash of Florida schools.

On Friday, Aug. 28, powerful East St. Louis (Ill.) visits American Heritage Plantation. Ranked No. 23 nationally by High School On SI, East St. Louis (1-0) is an 11-time state champion, winning twice (2022, 2024) in the last four seasons.

AHP (0-1) is a seven-time state champion and has won the past two titles.

The Broward Showcase ends on Saturday, Aug. 29, with a pair of games featuring three nationally ranked teams.

Upstart Miami Columbus (1-0) will get one of its biggest tests of the season when it plays No. 4 Bishop Gorman (2-0) out of Las Vegas at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale at 2 p.m.

In the marquee game of the event, No. 15 DeSoto (TX) opens its season at No. 5 St. Thomas Aquinas (1-0) at 6 p.m. STA has won seven consecutive state championships, while DeSoto has won four state titles, including three of the last four.

Elsewhere on Friday, Aug. 28, The First Academy (1-0) visits Edgewater (1-0) for a huge Orlando showdown, Pensacola Catholic (1-0) hosts Pace (1-0) in a big Panhandle matchup, and Vero Beach (1-0) entertains Atlantic Delray Beach (1-0).

Here is a closer look at seven of the biggest Florida high school football games to watch in Week 2:

Sierra Canyon (CA) (1-0) vs. Chaminade-Madonna (1-0) at McArthur High: National Powers Face Off

Thur., Aug. 27 - 7 p.m.

In the biggest Aug. 27 game of the Broward Showcase, No. 13 Sierra Canyon (1-0) will try to slow down the high-powered offense of No. 17 ranked Chaminade-Madonna.

Chaminade-Madonna features junior quarterback Brady Quinn, who has been riddling defenses since he transferred from Naples Lely. Last week, he completed 13 of 20 passes for 332 yards and five TDs to lead the Lions to a 49-22 victory against Monarch.

Sierra Canyon, which last week beat JSerra Catholic (42-21), is led by multiple Division I defensive linemen, including 6-foot-6, 275-pound Marcus Fakatou, an Ohio State commit.

East St. Louis (ILL) (1-0) at American Heritage Plantation (0-1): Patriots Face Midwestern Power

Friday, Aug. 28 - 7 p.m.

This figures to be a tough matchup for AHP, which is used to playing difficult schedules. Last year, the Patriots went 4-5 during the regular season but then won five consecutive games to win their second consecutive state title.

AHP found the early going rough again last week when it fell to defending Class 6A state champ West Boca Raton, 24-7. The Patriots boast quarterback Niemann Lawrence, a Texas commit who transferred from Miami Northwestern.

East St. Louis, meanwhile, scored 28 unanswered points to rally from a 23-14 fourth-quarter deficit and beat Chicago Mt. Carmel, 42-23. The Flyers snapped Mt. Carmel’s 19-game win streak in the process.

Senior Ronnie Gomiller scored four TDs, including three rushing, for East St. Louis.

The First Academy (Orlando) (1-0) at Edgewater (1-0): Royals Look to Beat Another Orlando School

Friday, Aug. 28 - 7 p.m.

TFA is coming off a two-year ban for FHSAA rules violations and is eager to make a statement in 2026. The Royals last week battered Dr. Phillips, 58-7, as freshman quarterback Deuce Woods passed for 131 yards and three TDs and ran for another score.

Jahmari Hammonds, a transfer from Central Florida Christian Academy, ran 12 times for 106 yards and one TD to guide the Eagles past Ocoee, 34-6, in a Metro Orlando game.

Atlantic Delray Beach (1-0) at Vero Beach (1-0): Atlantic Coast Teams Battle

Friday, Aug. 28 - 7 p.m.

Two 2025 state playoffs teams do battle in what could be an early indicator of who’s ready for a long postseason run.

Atlantic is coming off an 18-7 victory against Spanish River in which Max Griner passed for 104 yards and a TD.

Vero Beach counters with Notre Dame quarterback commit Champ Monds, who completed 12 of 14 passes for 195 yards and three TDs in a 34-0 shutout of Jensen Beach. He recently reclassified to the Class of 2027.

Pace (1-0) at Pensacola Catholic (1-0): Panhandle Showdown

Friday, Aug. 28 – 7:30 p.m.

In one of the biggest Panhandle matchups, Pace and its methodical running game visit Pensacola Catholic. Both schools advanced to the state playoffs last year.

Pace is led by senior running back Makael Williams, who rushed 19 times for 228 yards and four TDs in a 41-0 rout of Fairhope (AL).

Pensacola Catholic counters with senior running back Ethan Crandall, who rushed 20 times for 101 yards in a 21-0 victory against Milton.

Miami Columbus (1-0) vs. Bishop Gorman (NV) (2-0), at Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas: Explorers Face Powerful Nevada Team

Saturday, Aug. 29 - 2 p.m.

The upstart Explorers feature one of the nation’s best players in athlete A’mir Sears, a Miami commit. Columbus last week rolled past Southridge, 45-7, in a Miami rivalry game as Kai Moore completed 10 of 14 passes for 214 yards and three TDs.

Bishop Gorman last week upended nationally ranked St. John Bosco (CA), 38-28, as junior quarterback Ace Amina completed 15 of 22 passes for 227 yards and four TDs.

DeSoto (TX) (0-0) at St. Thomas Aquinas (1-0): Marquee Game Features Two National Powers

Saturday, Aug. 29 - 6 p.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas has won seven consecutive state championships and the Raiders are ready to add to the stockpile with a deeply talented roster. STA rolled past Western, 42-0, last week as Samari Howard highlighted the defense with a pick-6.

DeSoto, which is opening its season, is coming off a 55-27 victory against Houston C.E. King for the Texas UIL Class 6A Division II state title.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962