5 Must-See Florida High School Football Games to Open the 2026 Season

Florida high school football isn't easing into the 2026 season.

Week 1 brings a loaded slate of marquee matchups, including a battle of defending state champions, a major Florida-California showdown and several games featuring some of the Sunshine State's top programs and prospects.

Highlighting the opening week games is defending Class 6A state champ West Boca Raton visiting defending Class 4A state champ American Heritage Plantation on Friday, Aug. 21.

The same day, Central Florida power Jones travels to California to face Santa Margarita in a major interstate showdown. The Tigers are two-time defending Class 4A state runner-up but face a Santa Margarita team that is coming off a CIF State Open Division championship.

Also, on Aug. 21, longtime Volusia County power Daytona Beach Mainland will host Miami Carol City in an interesting cross-regional matchup.

Carol City is coming off a huge overtime Kickoff Classic win against West Boca Raton behind the play of transfer quarterback Malik Leonard.

A day earlier, Miami rivals Columbus and Southridge square off, and defending Class 1A state runner-up Chaminade-Madonna takes on Monarch.

Here is a closer look at five of the biggest Florida high school football games to watch in Week 1:

Columbus at Southridge: Miami Rivals Meet Again

Thur., Aug. 20 - 7 p.m.

Columbus (4-8 in 2025) struggled to a 4-8 finish last season, but the Explorers enter 2026 with a significantly upgraded roster that includes A’mir Sears, one of the best athletes in the nation. A Miami commit, Sears transferred from defending Class 6A state runner-up West Broward and reclassified to the Class of 2027. Southridge (11-2 in 2025) is loaded defensively, led by edge rusher Kamron Wilson, a Syracuse commit. The rivals have battled to some close finishes the past two years, with Columbus winning 17-14 in 2024 and Southridge prevailing 28-21 last year.

Chaminade-Madonna vs. Monarch: Lions Open Title Chase

Thur., Aug. 20 - 7 p.m.

Chaminade-Madonna (11-3 in 2025), the defending Class 1A state runner-up Lions are ranked No. 19 nationally by High School on SI and feature sensational quarterback Brady Quinn, who threw three TD passes and ran for another score in a 41-6 Kickoff Classic victory against Miami Norland. Quinn transferred from Naples Lely. Monarch (7-5 in 2025) beat Spanish River Community High, 35-22, in a Kickoff Classic game and features a balanced roster, led by Keshawn Paschall and Khaleb Mack.

West Boca Raton at American Heritage: Battle of State Champions

Fri., Aug. 21 - 10 p.m. ET

The Bulls (13-2 in 2025) have an elite quarterback in Trey Moran, who accounted for all three touchdowns in a 24-23 overtime loss to Carol City in a Kickoff Classic game. American Heritage (9-5 in 2025) boasts quarterback Niemann Lawrence, a Texas commit who transferred from Miami Northwestern. Lawrence led Northwestern to the Class 3A state title game last year.

Jones at Santa Margarita: Florida Power Heads West

Fri., Aug. 21 - 7 p.m.

Two-time defending Class 4A state runner-up Jones (14-1 in 2025) faces a fierce matchup with Santa Margarita (11-3 in 2025), which won the CIF State Open Division title last year and returns multiple stars, including tight end and Kansas commit Luke Gazzaniga. The Eagles are also the No. 8 team in the High School On SI Power 25 National Football Rankings. Jones lost significant talent from last year's squad, but boasts a stout defense, led by linebacker Frederick Ards.

Carol City at Mainland: Momentum Meets Tradition

Fri., Aug. 21 - 7 p.m.

Carol City (6-5 in 2025) enters the opener with momentum after knocking off West Boca Raton in the Kickoff Classic. It travels to play Mainland as the No. 22 team in the national Power 25 for the regular-season opener for both schools. Mainland (9-3 in 2025) has steadily improved under third-year coach Jerrime “Squatty” Bell, going from 5-6 in 2024 to 9-3 in 2025. This game will signal how much further the team can rise in 2026.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962