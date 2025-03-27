Cameron Boozer wins Gatorade National boys basketball player of the year
On Wednesday, Gatorade announced that Christopher Columbus (Miami, Florida) five-star power forward Cameron Boozer has won the National Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Boozer is now a two-time winner of the award.
Boozer is a four-time state champion with the Explorers and will be seeking to lead his team to its first national title in next week's Chipotle Nationals in Indianapolis.
Boozer averaged 22.6 points and 12.0 rebounds per game for the Explorers this season while shooting 62% from the field, 47% from the three-point line, and 80% from the free throw line.
Boozer is a projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft if he decides to enter the draft, following his freshman season at Duke.
