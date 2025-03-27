High School

Cameron Boozer wins Gatorade National boys basketball player of the year

5-star power forward and Duke University signee wins the prestigious award for the second time.

Ross Van De Griek

Columbus Explorers forward Cameron Boozer (12) dunks the ball during the second quarter of the City of Palms Classic semifinal game against the IMG Academy Ascenders at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024.
Columbus Explorers forward Cameron Boozer (12) dunks the ball during the second quarter of the City of Palms Classic semifinal game against the IMG Academy Ascenders at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Wednesday, Gatorade announced that Christopher Columbus (Miami, Florida) five-star power forward Cameron Boozer has won the National Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Boozer is now a two-time winner of the award.

Boozer is a four-time state champion with the Explorers and will be seeking to lead his team to its first national title in next week's Chipotle Nationals in Indianapolis.

Boozer averaged 22.6 points and 12.0 rebounds per game for the Explorers this season while shooting 62% from the field, 47% from the three-point line, and 80% from the free throw line.

Boozer is a projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft if he decides to enter the draft, following his freshman season at Duke.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

More From High School On SI 

Scott Guttery steps down as Evangelical Christian head boys basketball coach

Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week (3/25/2025)

Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week (3/25/2025)

Joesph Nieves steps down as Milton (Florida) head boys basketball coach

California high school football: St. John Bosco 2025 schedule filled with out-of-state opponents

Published
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

Home/Florida