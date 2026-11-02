Carol City’s Football Playoff Ban Upheld: What It Means for Florida’s Open Division

Miami Carol City’s bid to return to the 2026 Florida high school football playoffs has been denied.

The decision keeps Carol City out of the playoffs as Florida prepares to announce its brackets on Friday.

For the Chiefs, the ruling blocks a championship run. For the teams near the Open Division cutoff, it removes the possibility of Carol City taking one of the eight spots through a successful association appeal.

Carol City Cannot Fall Back Into Class 2A

The ban applies to postseason competition, not just the Open Division. Carol City cannot enter the Class 2A championship bracket as an alternative under the current ruling.

The sanctions followed the Chiefs’ postgame fight with Grayson of Georgia on Oct. 2. The FHSAA placed the program on restrictive probation, suspended 15 players, and assessed a $1,500 fine.

That distinction matters because the new playoff format normally gives eligible teams two possible destinations: the Open Division for the highest-ranked qualifiers or their assigned classification for those outside that field. Carol City’s restriction closes both paths.

The Chiefs finished their regular-season schedule with a 27-10 win over Miami Central. That result remains part of the Rockets’ record, but it does not give Carol City a route around the ban.

Miami Central Holds the Final Projected Spot

Carol City carries a 90.67 rating in the Oct. 31 MaxPreps update. Excluding independent IMG Academy, the Chiefs would rank sixth among the teams in the Open Division discussion if eligible.

Venice and Raines entered the projected Open Division field this week and their chances of remaining there improves with Carol City's exclusion.

At those same ratings, reinstating Carol City would have pushed Raines to seventh, Venice to eighth, and Miami Central outside the field.

The denial therefore preserves Central’s current position. It does not clinch a berth: the Rockets’ 87.50 rating remains just 0.12 points above first-out Carrollwood Day at 87.38.

The Bubble Race Continues Before Nov. 6

The FHSAA will reveal its football playoff brackets at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, with the show available on its YouTube channel.

The Open Division takes the eight highest-ranked eligible teams based on the final regular-season FHSAA Playoff Rankings. Those teams leave their classification brackets and enter two four-team pools, with the top two from each pool advancing to the semifinals.

Sunday’s decision settles Carol City’s association appeal, but the projected field still depends on the ratings used for selection. The teams around the cutoff must continue to distinguish between a current ranking and an official berth.

For Carol City, the immediate result is clear: its postseason ban remains in force. The Chiefs cannot pursue either an Open Division or Class 2A title under that ruling, regardless of where they appear in the computer rankings.