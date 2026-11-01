Florida High School Football Playoff Rankings After Week 11: Open Division, Classes 1A–6A

Raines and Venice move into Florida’s projected Open Division playoff field after Week 11, while Cardinal Newman and The First Academy drop outside the top eight.

St. Thomas Aquinas remains first among eligible teams, and Lakeland climbs from eighth to fifth. Miami Central holds the final projected spot, just 0.12 rating points ahead of unbeaten Carrollwood Day.

The eight highest-ranked eligible teams from Classes 1A-6A will leave their class brackets to compete for the Open Division title. The lists below use the Oct. 31 MaxPreps ratings and retain projected Open Division teams in their current classifications.

Projected Open Division Field

St. Thomas Aquinas, Class 5A (10-0) - 102.40 Columbus, Class 6A (9-1) - 97.48 West Boca Raton, Class 5A (8-1) - 96.44 Chaminade-Madonna, Class 2A (8-2) - 92.45 Lakeland, Class 5A (9-1) - 91.35 Raines, Class 3A (10-0) - 87.71 Venice, Class 6A (9-1) - 87.69 Miami Central, Class 3A (7-3) - 87.50

First three out: Carrollwood Day (87.38), Cardinal Newman (86.57), American Heritage, Plantation (85.76)

Raines, Venice and Miami Central are separated by just 0.21 points. Carrollwood Day is the first team out despite its 10-0 record.

Class 1A

Carrollwood Day (10-0) - 87.38 Trinity Christian Academy, Jacksonville (6-4) - 84.04 True North Classical Academy (5-4) - 83.01 Hawthorne (10-0) - 78.45 Lakeland Christian (9-0-1) - 67.91 Madison County (5-5) - 64.94 University Christian (7-3) - 62.08 Melbourne Central Catholic (7-1) - 61.74 John Carroll Catholic (6-3) - 60.82 St. John Neumann (7-3) - 58.58

Carrollwood Day remains first and widens its lead over Trinity Christian to 3.34 points. The Patriots are also within 0.12 points of the projected Open Division field. Lakeland Christian passes Madison County for fifth after a 42-6 win over Northside Christian, finishing its regular-season schedule without a loss.

Class 2A

Chaminade-Madonna (8-2) - 92.45 Miami Carol City* (7-3) - 90.67 Cardinal Newman (6-3) - 86.57 Clearwater Central Catholic (8-2) - 85.65 Bolles (7-2) - 85.43 The First Academy (7-2) - 85.23 Berkeley Prep (7-2) - 81.59 Tampa Catholic (7-3) - 75.58 Cocoa (4-5) - 71.14 Bradford (9-1) - 66.50

Chaminade-Madonna is now the only Class 2A team in the eligible Open Division projection. Cardinal Newman rises to third in the class but falls outside the projected eight-team field. The First Academy drops from third to sixth, while Bradford returns to the top 10 and Miami Killian falls to 13th.

*Carol City remains in the published class ratings; its postseason status is addressed above.

Class 3A

Raines (10-0) - 87.71 Miami Central (7-3) - 87.50 Cardinal Mooney (9-1) - 81.74 Merritt Island (10-0) - 78.96 Eau Gallie (6-4) - 78.95 Godby (7-3) - 77.87 Cardinal Gibbons (7-3) - 75.52 Baker County (7-3) - 64.18 Bishop Verot (6-3) - 64.06 The Villages Charter (10-0) - 62.96

Raines jumps from third to first, passing Miami Central and Cardinal Mooney. The Vikings and Rockets both hold projected Open Division spots, which would leave Mooney as the highest-rated team remaining in Class 3A. Unbeaten Merritt Island stays fourth, just 0.01 points ahead of Eau Gallie.

Class 4A

American Heritage, Plantation (6-3) - 85.76 Columbia (10-0) - 85.49 Bishop Moore (8-2) - 78.44 Jones (7-3) - 76.94 Port Charlotte (7-2) - 76.61 Miami Northwestern (6-4) - 76.06 St. Augustine (9-1) - 75.88 Lake Wales (9-1) - 72.41 ED White (8-2) - 71.90 McArthur (3-7) - 70.65

American Heritage holds first, but unbeaten Columbia trims the gap from 0.51 to 0.27 points. Bishop Moore moves from fourth to third, while Miami Northwestern climbs from eighth to sixth. McArthur enters at No. 10 as Mosley drops from seventh to 13th. No Class 4A team currently makes the Open Division projection.

Class 5A

St. Thomas Aquinas (10-0) - 102.40 West Boca Raton (8-1) - 96.44 Lakeland (9-1) - 91.35 Mandarin (9-1) - 84.99 Buchholz (9-1) - 81.70 Armwood (9-1) - 79.07 Nease (7-3) - 78.55 Archbishop McCarthy (4-5) - 77.43 Coconut Creek (7-2) - 75.04 Tampa Bay Tech (9-1) - 74.96

St. Thomas Aquinas, West Boca Raton, and Lakeland retain the top three spots and remain projected Open Division qualifiers. Mandarin would lead the remaining Class 5A field if that projection holds. Buchholz passes Armwood for fifth, while Coconut Creek enters at ninth and Pace falls from 10th to 14th.

Class 6A

Columbus (9-1) - 97.48 Venice (9-1) - 87.69 Miami Palmetto (8-2) - 83.05 Vero Beach (9-1) - 81.94 Seminole, Sanford (10-0) - 78.96 DeLand (9-1) - 77.83 Mainland (5-4) - 76.36 Edgewater (6-3) - 74.10 Riverview, Sarasota (8-2) - 69.68 Cypress Bay (10-0) - 68.40

Venice passes Miami Palmetto for second and joins Columbus in the projected Open Division field. Palmetto would be the highest-rated team left in Class 6A if both move out. Unbeaten Seminole climbs from seventh to fifth, while Cypress Bay holds 10th by just 0.01 points over Western.