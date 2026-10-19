Cardinal Gibbons has responded to consecutive September losses with four straight wins. Thursday brings a chance to show how much the Chiefs have improved against a team that beat them 47-0 last season.

Class 3A Chaminade-Madonna (6-2) visits Class 2A Cardinal Gibbons (6-2) in a non-district football matchup Thursday, Oct. 22, in Fort Lauderdale. The Lions hold fourth in Florida's projected Open Division field, while the Chiefs are seventh in the Oct. 18 Class 3A ratings.

Chaminade's Offense Looks To Stay Hot

Chaminade has won twice since its 21-20 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas on Oct. 2, following a 20-7 victory at Cardinal Newman with a 47-12 win over McArthur on Friday.

Junior quarterback Brady Quinn completed 14 of 21 passes for 385 yards and six touchdowns without an interception against the Mustangs. Junior receiver Armani Strong caught four passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns, giving the Lions a big-play threat Gibbons will have to account for Thursday.

Quinn has thrown for 1,889 yards and 23 touchdowns with only four interceptions on the season. Junior Tromon Isaac Jr. leads Chaminade with 531 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches, while sophomore Kedarius Rhaney has seven touchdown receptions and Strong has six.

Cardinal Gibbons Has Won Four Straight

The Chiefs fell to 2-2 after a 20-13 loss to Monarch and a 17-14 loss to Coconut Creek. They have since beaten Plantation, Dillard, Stranahan and Flanagan by a combined 207-18, scoring at least 40 points in each victory.

Gibbons posted three consecutive shutouts before Friday's 51-18 win at Flanagan, when senior quarterback Tyler Chance completed 18 of 30 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns. Junior receiver Damien Darling caught six passes for 105 yards and two scores.

Chance has 1,830 passing yards and 20 touchdown passes against six interceptions this season. Sophomore Javian Norwood leads the Chiefs with 47 catches for 460 yards, while senior tight end Demarcus Deroche, a four-star Miami commit, has 20 receptions for 385 yards and five touchdowns.

Can Gibbons' Pass Rush Speed Up Quinn?

Quinn's protection will be one of the key aspects of the game. Senior linebacker Peyton Catronio has nine sacks for Gibbons, and junior linebacker Peter Theodore has eight. With Isaac, Rhaney, and Strong all producing in the passing game, pressure that reaches Quinn without requiring extra defenders could help the Chiefs keep enough players in coverage.

Chaminade has allowed just 19 points in its past two games, and junior Peter Pierre leads the Lions with 5.5 sacks. Getting pressure on Chance would help limit his opportunities to find Norwood and Deroche, who is listed at 6-foot-5 on the Chiefs' roster. Both quarterbacks enter with at least 20 touchdown passes, making the ability to disrupt their timing a key part of Thursday's matchup.

Game Information

Matchup: Chaminade-Madonna (6-2) at Cardinal Gibbons (6-2)

When: 6 p.m. ET, Thursday, Oct. 22

Where: Cardinal Gibbons High School, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Live Stream: NFHS Network