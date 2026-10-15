The song remained the same for the top five high school football teams in Florida, but there was some movement in this week’s High School On SI Florida Football Top 25 rankings.

IMG Academy (7-0) remained at No. 1 – both nationally and in Florida after overwhelming New Palestine (IN), 49-7.

St. Thomas Aquinas (7-0) is now ranked No. 2 nationally and in Florida after crushing McArthur, 48-0.

Columbus (7-1), a Catholic school power in Miami, ran past Coral Gables, 51-13, to stay at No. 3. The Explorers are ranked No. 18 nationally.

Chaminade-Madonna (5-2) remained in the No. 4 spot after beating defending Class 1A state champ Cardinal Newman, 20-7.

Two-time defending Class 6A state champ West Boca Raton (6-1) stayed at No. 5 after overwhelming Deerfield Beach, 56-0.

Jumping into the Top 10 were No. 8 Miami Central (6-1) and No. 10 Cardinal Mooney (6-1), both of which leapt three spots after recording decisive victories.

High School On SI

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1. IMG Academy (7-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. New Palestine (IN), 49-7.

Next up: vs. NFL Academy (2-1), Oct. 16, 5 p.m.

The Ascenders, also ranked No. 1 nationally by High School On SI, rolled to their second blowout in three weeks. Quarterback Jaylen Wade had a big game, completing 23 of 27 passes for 302 yards and five touchdowns. They next face the NFL Academy at home.

2. St. Thomas Aquinas (7-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. McArthur, 48-0.

Next up: vs. Monarch (4-3), Oct. 16, 7 p.m.

The seven-time defending state champ Raiders, ranked No. 2 nationally by High School On SI, posted their third shutout of the season. They next face a McArthur team that has won two of its last three games, including a 49-0 rout of Olympic Heights last week.

3. Miami Columbus (7-1)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. Coral Gables, 51-13.

Next up: vs. Miami Central (6-1), Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m.

The Explorers stay put at No. 3 after recording their fifth consecutive blowout. Also ranked No. 18 nationally by High School On SI, Columbus next faces Miami Central team, whose only loss has come to national power Buford (Ga.), 18-7.

4. Chaminade-Madonna (5-2)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. Cardinal Newman, 20-7.

Next up: vs. McArthur (3-5), Oct. 16, 6:30 p.m.

The Lions stay put at No. 4 after recording one of their most impressive victories of the season, beating defending Class 1A state champion Cardinal Newman. It gets significantly easier this week for Chaminade, which is led by quarterback Brady Quinn.

5. West Boca Raton (6-1)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Def. Deerfield Beach, 56-0.

Next up: at The First Academy (Orlando) (6-1), Oct. 16, 7 p.m.

The two-time defending Class 6A state champ Bulls remain at No. 5 after rolling past Deerfield Beach – their fourth blowout of the season. Trey Moran leads the Bulls. West Boca Raton next faces TFA – its toughest test since falling to St. John’s Cadet (Washington, D.C.), 15-14, on Sept. 19.

6. Armwood (6-1)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. Tampa Bay Tech, 14-7.

Next up: vs. Bloomingdale (5-2), Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m.

The Hawks moved up a spot after battling past Tampa Bay Tech in a battle of Top 10 teams. They next face a Bloomingdale team that has won three of its last four games.

7. Raines (7-0)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. Bishop Kenny, 48-3.

Next up: Riverside (2-5), Oct. 16, 6:30 p.m.

The defending Class 3A state champ Vikings dropped a spot despite beating Bishop Kenny. Running back TJ Williamson and quarterback Sa’mon Ellison-Morgan lead Raines. They next play a Riverside team that has lost four straight.

8. Miami Central (6-1)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Def. Key West, 63-7.

Next up: at Miami Columbus (7-1), Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m.

The Rockets zoomed up three spots after routing Key West. James Perrone passed for 301 yards and three TDs. Central next visits Columbus in its biggest game since falling to Buford, ranked No. 4 nationally.

9. The First Academy (Orlando) (6-1)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. Archbishop McCarthy, 31-24.

Next up: vs. West Boca Raton (6-1), Oct. 16, 7 p.m.

The Royals moved up a spot after rallying past Archbishop McCarthy. Freshman Deuce Woods passed for 167 yards and a TD and rushed for 165 yards and two scores. TFA next faces West Boca Raton – its toughest test since falling to IMG Academy, 48-27, on Sept. 18.

10. Cardinal Mooney (6-1)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Def. Bayshore, 55-7.

Next up: at Bradenton Southeast (1-6), Oct. 16, 7 p.m.

The defending Class 2A state champ Cougars moved up three spots after winning their fifth consecutive game. Cardinal Mooney is led by quarterback Davin Davidson, a Florida signee, and running back Connail Jackson. The Cougars next take on a Southeast team that has struggled this season.

11. Tampa Bay Tech (6-1)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Lost to Armwood, 14-7.

Next up: vs. Leto (1-7), Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m.

The Titans dropped two spots after falling to Armwood in a Top 10 showdown. Carlos Lemons, Kesean Smith and Rome Freeman lead the Titans. Things get easier this week when they host Leto.

12. Venice (7-1)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. Lakewood Ranch, 49-14.

Next up: at Riverview Sarasota (6-1), Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m.

The Indians slipped four spots despite overwhelming Lakewood Ranch. Dorien Irving-Jones leads Venice’s running game. The Indians next face a talented Riverview team that has won four straight. They are led by senior wide receiver Trenton Huffman, senior running back Michael Peterson and senior quarterback Logan Carrillo.

13. Lake City Columbia (7-0)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Idle

Next up: vs. ED White (6-1), Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m.

The Tigers moved up a spot despite being off last week. Quarterback Amari Green has passed for 1,197 yards and 16 TDs, and rushed for 241 yards and a score; and Jerome Horne has rushed for 613 yards and three scores.

14. Cardinal Newman (5-2)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Lost to Chaminade-Madonna, 20-7.

Next up: vs. West Broward (2-5), Oct. 16, 6:30 p.m.

Defending Class 1A state champ Cardinal Newman dropped two spots after falling to Chaminade-Madonna in a South Florida showdown. The Crusaders next play a West Broward team that has lost two of its last three games.

15. Lakeland (6-1)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Defeated Sebring, 35-3.

Next up: at Bartow (5-2), Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m.

The defending Class 5A state runner-up Dreadnaughts have won five straight since falling to Venice in double overtime on Sept. 4. Cam Fuse, Xavion Mitchell and Kelin Hendrix lead the Naughts, who next take on a Bartow team that has won five of its last six games, including a 27-24 overtime victory against Lake Gibson last week. Senior quarterback Amire Hall has passed for 1,232 yards and 10 TDs for the Yellow Jackets.

16. Carrollwood Day School (7-0)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Idle

Next up: vs. Community School of Naples (2-4), Oct. 16, 7 p.m.

The Tampa private school moved up a spot despite being off last week. Quarterback Myles McDonald, running back Kameron Battle and linebacker Rashaun Fitts, Jr., lead the Titans. They next face Community School of Naples, which has lost three of its last four games.

17. American Heritage Plantation (4-3)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Def. Miami Norland, 27-2.

Next up: vs. True North Classical Academy (4-3), Oct. 16, 7 p.m.

The defending Class 4A state champ Patriot moved up a spot after beating Norland. Wide receiver Michael Stringer, running back Jonathan Bueno Jr., and quarterback Neimann Lawrence lead AHP. TNCA has won four straight after a slow start. Dual-threat quarterback Zachary Katz has passed for 1,606 yards and 12 TDs, and rushed for 459 yards and 10 scores.

18. Bolles (5-1)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Def. Jacksonville KIPP Bold City, 70-0.

Next up: at Jacksonville Trinity Christian Academy (3-4), Oct. 16, 7 p.m.

The Bulldogs moved up two spots after crushing KIPP Bold City. Quarterback Luke Toland and star running back Xander Edwards lead the team. TCA has played a brutal schedule, losing three of its last four.

19. DeLand (6-1)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Def. University High (Orange City), 57-7.

Next up: vs. Tavares (4-3), Oct. 16, 7 p.m.

The Bulldogs have played an easy schedule as of late and slipped four spots, despite beating University High decisively last week. Quarterback Gardner Nordman and athlete Taihj Moore lead the Dawgs. They next take on Tavares, which has one of the state’s best running backs in senior Tamauri Collins, who has rushed for 881 yards and 10 TDs.

20. Mandarin (6-1)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Def. Ponte Vedra, 34-10.

Next up: at Beachside (3-3), Oct. 16, 7 p.m.

The Mustangs moved up two more spots after galloping past Ponte Vedra. Knox Annis passed for 248 yards and two TDs, and Shaunqueze Foster rushed 14 times for 127 yards and one score. Beachside has lost three of its last four games.

21. Sanford Seminole (7-0)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Def. Lake Mary, 21-19.

Next up: at Spruce Creek (4-3), Oct. 15, 7 p.m.

The Seminoles moved up two spots after edging defending Class 7A state champ Lake Mary – their fourth straight victory against their rival. Quarterback Daniel Proenza leads the Seminoles. Spruce Creek has lost three straight after a fast start.

22. Buchholz (8-0)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Def. Matanzas, 48-0.

Next up: Idle

The Bobcats won their 16th consecutive regular-season game with their shutout of Matanzas. Senior wide receiver Dominick Harvey, junior running back Joshua Menefee, and junior star quarterback Andrew Whittemore lead the way.

23. St. Augustine (7-0)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Def. Ridgeview, 55-0.

Next up: vs. Orange Park (2-5), Oct. 16, 7 p.m.

Cash Downey passed for 113 yards and three TDs to lead the Yellow Jackets past Ridgeview. Orange Park has lost three of its last four games.

24. Vero Beach (7-1)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Def. Pahokee, 22-7.

Next up: Idle

The Indians battled past Pahokee for their fifth consecutive victory. Wide receiver Marcus Melbourne, running back Jayden Lockhart, linebacker Kaden Huggins and freshman quarterback Makai White lead the way.

25. Merritt Island (7-0)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Def. Eau Gallie, 36-35, OT.

Next up: at Palm Bay (2-5), Oct. 16, 7 p.m.

The unbeaten Mustangs galloped into the Top 25 with a huge 36-35 Class 3A, District 8 overtime victory against Eau Gallie in a Brevard County showdown. Zaylan Chapple rushed for two TDs. Palm Bay has lost five of its last six games.

Dropped out:

No. 19 Clearwater Central Catholic

Under Consideration

Berkeley Prep

Clearwater Central Catholic

True North Classical Academy

Port Charlotte

Trinity Christian Academy

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962