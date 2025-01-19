Clint Hart tabbed as head football coach at Trinity Catholic (Florida)
Ocala Trinity Catholic (Florida) announced on Friday the appointment of Clint Hart as the Celtics next head football coach.
Hart becomes the suuccessor to John Brantley, who won 98 games at Trinity Catholic and now is the head coach at Ocala Forest.
John Brantley steps down as Ocala Trinity Catholic head football coach
Down below is the post by the school on Hart being tabbed as the next lead man at Trinity Catholic.
"I am excited for our players, coaches, and our student body to have Clint Hart as our New Head Football Coach," Trinity Catholic athletic director Mike Young said via the school's press release. "He just gets it; he understands the opportunity coaches have to quide and mentor young people. He is genuine, organized, passionate, and disciplined and will teach and lead our football program with integrity, faith, and purpose."
Hart played his high school ball at South Sumter before moving onto the collegiate level where he didn't play football, but opted to play baseball at the University of Central Florida.
From UCF, Hart ended up playing in NFL for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2002-2004 and had stints in NFL Europe with the Rhein Fire. Hart played in 99 NFL games, compiling 341 total tackles and intercepting 10 passes in playing for the Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams.
"I want to thank Trinity Catholic's President and administration for this amazing opportunity to lead the football program at Trinity Catholic," Hart said via the press release. "I look forward to developing student-athletes to meet their potential. May God Bless this school, community, and
athletic program."
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi