Columbus (Florida) names Jorge Milo as head boys basketball coach
Just hours after making it official that Andrew Moran will be leaving four-time state champion Columbus High School, the Explorers found their next head boys basketball coach.
Jorge Milo, who was previously an assistant under Moran at Columbus High School for the previous six seasons has been named the new head coach, per the school release.
Columbus (Florida) bids farewell to head boys basketball coach Andrew Moran
The Explorers have won four consecutive state championships and earlier this month won the Chipotle Nationals title where they defeated Dynamic Prep (Texas), 67-49.
The Explorers finished the 2024-2025 season with a 30-3 record and won their last 17 games dating back to December 29, 2024 when they lost to Link Academy (Missouri) at the Jordan Brand Classic in Washington, D.C.
Milo was a standout playing at the collegiate level where he played Division II Basketball at Maine-Machias where he averaged 20.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game as a senior in the 2015-2016 season.
Milo is a native of Miami, Florida where he played his high school basketball career at Miami Sunset High School from 2009 to 2012 under head coach Thomas Jicha.
