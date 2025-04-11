High School

Columbus (Florida) names Jorge Milo as head boys basketball coach

The Explorers have found their new head boys basketball coach, as Andrew Moran has accepted the Assistant Men's Basketball Coach position at the University of Miami

Ross Van De Griek

Columbus players cheer from the bench during the championship game of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana.
Columbus players cheer from the bench during the championship game of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart

Just hours after making it official that Andrew Moran will be leaving four-time state champion Columbus High School, the Explorers found their next head boys basketball coach.

Jorge Milo, who was previously an assistant under Moran at Columbus High School for the previous six seasons has been named the new head coach, per the school release.

Columbus (Florida) bids farewell to head boys basketball coach Andrew Moran

The Explorers have won four consecutive state championships and earlier this month won the Chipotle Nationals title where they defeated Dynamic Prep (Texas), 67-49.

The Explorers finished the 2024-2025 season with a 30-3 record and won their last 17 games dating back to December 29, 2024 when they lost to Link Academy (Missouri) at the Jordan Brand Classic in Washington, D.C.

Milo was a standout playing at the collegiate level where he played Division II Basketball at Maine-Machias where he averaged 20.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game as a senior in the 2015-2016 season.

Milo is a native of Miami, Florida where he played his high school basketball career at Miami Sunset High School from 2009 to 2012 under head coach Thomas Jicha.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

More From High School On SI 

Final Top 25 Florida high school boys basketball rankings (4/8/2025)Vote: Who is the Florida Panhandle Girls Flag Football Player of the Week (4/7/2025)?Top-ranked Lennard cruises past Bloomingdale in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 'Battlegrounds' seriesTristian Givens, nation's No. 6 edge-rusher, down to 4Former Georgia state champion head football coach tabbed to takeover at Niceville (Florida)

Published
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

Home/Florida