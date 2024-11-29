Edison vs. Chaminade-Madonna football: Live score updates from Florida high school football playoffs
Nationally-ranked Chaminade-Madonna will look to secure a spot in the Florida high school football state semifinals on Friday when it faces off with Edison in the FHSAA Class 1A regional finals.
Chaminade-Madonna (10-2) is ranked No. 16 in the latest SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings, and the Lions are coming off back-to-back shutouts after a 70-0 win over Saint Andrew's last week.
Edison (6-5) lost three of its last four games to end the regular season, but the Red Raiders are 2-0 to begin the playoffs and are riding high after a 47-39 thriller over True North Classical a week ago.
Follow along below for live updates from Edison vs. Chaminade-Madonna in their FHSAA Class 1A regional final playoff game Friday in Hollywood. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Edison vs. Chaminade-Madonna football live updates
Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh the page for the latest updates.
PREGAME
The Lions have demolished their first two playoff opponents by a combined 133-0.
Senior quarterback Bekkem Kritza threw for 203 yards and three touchdowns, and freshman Alexander Beltran finished with a game-high seven tackles (two for loss) and a sack last week.
Edison and Chaminade-Madonna have already met once this season, with the Lions winning that one 56-19 in early September.
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports