Chaminade-Madonna has out-scored its first two playoff opponents by a combined 133-0
If you don't think the Chaminade-Madonna Lions aren't out to show folks they're still the same ole dominant team of the previous two years, think again.
The Lions' first two playoff games have been won with complete ease, with the latest victory being just another example of why Chaminade-Madonna is the favorite to win the Class 1A state championship.
Chaminade-Madonna defeated Saint Andrew's 70-0 in the latest display of overall strength as the program gears to make a trip back to the state title game. Through two playoff games, the Lions have out-scored opponents by a combined 133-0. Last week, Chaminade-Madonna cruised past St. John Paul II 63-0 and now Saint Andrew's by a touchdown better.
The Lions started off the season with losses to St. John Bosco (California) and Blanche Ely before reeling off 10 straight victories in a row.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl