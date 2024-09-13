Florida high school football: 20 weirdest, wackiest, most unique stadiums
Most high school football stadiums in the Sunshine State look pretty similar to one another. Nowadays, many of them are made like one another and come with a lower price tag and modern-day luxuries, but there are still some stadiums where watching a game is a unique experience.
Whether it's size, location, history, lore, or a combination of factors, these 20 Florida stadiums offer fans a place to see high school football that doesn't feel like most other venues.
These stadiums have developed a following among fans because of the unusual nature of seeing a game at them. How many have you visited?
FLORIDA's 20 MOST UNIQUE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL STADIUMS
1. The Pit, Palatka
This stadium to start us off has the name, old school parking, small town vibes and good local eats to pair with it all. Get off Highway 100 heading east and stumble upon 'The Pit' in Palatka and you'll give yourself a treat for a very unique Friday night game atmosphere.
Make your way to Angel's Dining Car, the oldest diner in the state of Florida and open since 1932, then head over to watch the Panthers play on a Friday night. You can't miss a good time at this throwback stadium.
2. Citizens Field, Gainesville
Not many fields are as throwback as Citizens Field, right at the heart of downtown Gainesville. Home to the Buchholz Bobcats, Eastside Rams and Gainesville Hurricanes, this throwback stadium is a brick and mortar venue that makes you think immediately of its hay day. With the field completely revamped with new grass over the off-season, it's a neat place to catch a high school football game in the 352.
3. Eagle Stadium, Niceville
Year in and year out, there's really no high school football environment like Niceville's Eagle Stadium. A Friday night at Eagle Stadium might rivals a Saturday night at crazed college stadiums. The town of Niceville loves its football team and they let them know it every Friday night when the stadium is packed by the thousands from locals to students.
Niceville’s student section really makes the experience at this stadium worth the visit like none other. From the coordinated crowd chants to the college-like game day atmosphere of it all, there may not be a stadium that quote matches up to what goes on at Eagle Stadium on Friday nights.
4. Tommy Roberts Stadium, Key West
When it comes to Key West, you think of the party town, roosters walking around and iguanas on any given street. Football, however, is something the locals come out for on Friday nights and the fully revamped Tommy Roberts Stadium fills up pretty quick.
Tommy Roberts Stadium maintains the vacation feel while highlighting the intensity of high school football. Not to mention the place is not fun for visiting opponents. The venue, which doubles in the spring as a baseball stadium, was prepared in time for the 2024 campaign.
5. Powell-Davis Stadium, Venice
Not many towns can pack out their venue quite like the Venice Indians can. On a big billboard towards the north end of the stadium it reads ‘#ITSJUSTDIFFERENTHERE’ and for all intents and purposes, it is for those in the community. Locals around the area call the venue 'The Island' as it looks like it's on its own mini piece of land. From the pregame introductions, cannon firing to the packed crowds, it's definitely different when it comes to Venice.
6. W.F. Edwards Stadium, Dade City
Likely the most historical stadium in Pasco County, as you walk into the venue and see the names of those who were on the Pirates’ 1992 Class 3A state championship team. From Troy Hambrick to Janarion Grant, this stadium has been home to the likes of some NFL talent and gives a great old school feel to high school football. The stadium sits almost on top of a hill, but from the cannon firing on touchdowns to the boiled peanuts over in the concession stands area, if you’re looking for a place to watch some high school football in Pasco County, W.F. Edwards Stadium is a must see for you.
7. Spec Martin Stadium, DeLand
A popular movie was filmed at this very venue: The Waterboy. If you’ve seen the movie, then you know Spec Martin is where they filmed most of the hit flick.
It’s much more than that, though, as it serves as the home field for Stetson University and DeLand High School. This place, for any given big rivalry game, can size up with just about any other stadium on this list when it comes to Friday night vibes.
8. Daytona Municipal Stadium, Daytona Beach
By far the largest of any stadiums on this list when it comes to seating capacity. The 10,000-seat multi-purpose stadium is home to multiple teams out of Daytona Beach and because of its size, can make for a bit of a cavernous feel on gamedays. Just minutes away from Daytona International Speedway and the world renowned beaches, the stadium is a treat for any football fan and tourist.
9. Sponger Stadium, Tarpon Springs
Speaking of stadiums not to far from the beach, add Sponger Stadium as another that's right down the road from the water. Drive just a little further west past the field and you'll be at the foot of the Gulf of Mexico. The stadium has alumnimum bleachers, but features a packed house on Friday nights from all the locals. The Sponge Docks are just down the street if you want to go grab some Greek eateries before the game. With so much history vested into the Tarpon Springs program, Sponger Stadium is always a cool place to catch a high school football contest.
10. Upper School Walker Athletics Field, Miami
Is there anything cooler than your home field overlooking Biscayne Bay? That's what football players at Ransom Everglades School get to experience at home games, as the field sits just at the edge, with field goals only being able to be kicked on the west side of the stadium. There's not many venues that can match up to what this venue offers view wise.
11. Bryant Stadium, Lakeland
The history that's come through Lakeland's Bryant Stadium is second to none. Right off of 1125 N Florida Ave, the venue is right next to Lakeland Regional Health, which during the game, the announcers pause to give a wave to the patients at the facility. The Dreadnaught-designed golf cart leading the team onto the field is one of the experiences you get when visiting Bryant Stadium. Seeing a game at Bryant Stadium brings a big game feel to things. From the Jumbotron, hometown song remixes mentioning the Dreadnaughts and the big crowds drawn, it’s the place to be in Polk County on Friday nights.
12. Dad's Stadium, Tampa
Head down Dale Mabry towards South Tampa until you see the large gold water tower and that's when you know you've stumbled upon Plant High School's Dads Stadium. With covered bleachers on the home side of the stadium, the home of the Panthers brings a fun experience on any given Friday night. From the band to the cheerleaders leading into the game itself, the stadium itself is unique when you see so many being traditional looking. Dad's Stadium is a must see in the 813.
13. Annie Mae Phillips Stadium, Hawthorne
This is about as backyard, old school as it gets. Good luck finding a parking spot if you arrive close to kickoff as you may find yourself on a random side street somewhere and running to the gates. This field comes along the vaunted U.S. 301 route along Mid-Central Florida, but is nestled just a little off the highway.
Just minutes away from the stadium is the 'Burger Barn,’ where you'll want to get yourself some good small town eats before getting to the stadium and catching the Hornets play.
14. Fireman's Field, Sebring
There's a speedway, plenty of lakes and then there's Firemen's Field. It might not be as big as some of the others on this list, but it’s a unique place on Friday nights.
The stadium is just a few minutes from the Sebring International Raceway and the Blue Streaks always draw strong crowds. From the beautiful downtown area to the scenery surrounding the stadium, it provides for a small town high school football vibe.
15. Ted Cooper Stadium, Blountstown
Just as the timezones begin to change from Eastern to Central, you'll pass by the little rural town of Blountstown and that's where this next stadium, a throwback, lies. When you walk around the smaller stadium, you see the retired numbers of several players throughout the venue. You also noticed there's reserved seating for season pass holders, another neat deal if you're a local. The stadium gets easily filled up by the town whenever Blountstown and Port St. Joe go at it. On Friday nights, this is easily the place to be if you're in this area.
16. Legion Field, Lake Wales
Other than Lakeland's Bryant Stadium, Legion Field is the other spot in the 863 to catch a high school football game like none other.
The Highlanders' Legion Field warns opponents right from jump street that it's the 'House of Pain.’
That's for the hard hitting football opposing teams can expect on any given Friday night in the fall. For game nights, this is the vibe as the stadium is minutes away from downtown Lake Wales. Hundreds file into this venue to catch one of Polk County's best teams play.
17. William H. Johnston Sr. Stadium, Jacksonville
Combining one of the best views plus crowds in the Northeast Florida region equals a can't miss stadium at Bishop Kenny High School.
The stadium sits at the edge of the Arlington River, with the Jacksonville Jaguars' EverBank Field just across the water, if you were to look at the stadium from a drone view, it's simply one of the best around.
Whether you're looking for a great crowd, game or just want the views, you can get it all being at a Bishop Kenny home football game.
18. David Hurse Stadium, Starke
Bradford's David Hurse Stadium is a small town gem that any high school football fanatic will want to go out of their way to see. Just minutes off of the highway, any big game easily overflows the parking lot and makes finding a seat a difficult.
Regardless of that, the rural town of Starke always comes out to support their Tornadoes in a big way. If you're ever up in the area in the fall, square some time away to see this venue. You won't be disappointed with this small town gem of a venue.
19. Marathon Stadium, Marathon
When it comes to breathtaking views, this particular Florida Keys' field takes the cake. Along Florida's legendary Highway 1 leading to Key West, you'll want to stop at Marathon High School for a high school football game.
With the stadium just walking distance from the Gulf of Mexico, the scenery is just about unmatched compared to other venues across the Sunshine State.
20. Hawkins Stadium, Bradenton
One of the most beautiful venues on the South Suncoast is that of Joe Kinnan Field at Hawkins Stadium. Just a few minutes away from downtown Bradenton, this stadium brings together history and modern construction, with the field being converted to artificial turf. From the big jumbotron to the crowd atmosphere and plenty to do, this stadium has just about a little bit of everything.
