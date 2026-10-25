Vanguard ended Lake Weir’s unbeaten run with a 43-0 victory, and Vero Beach shut out Treasure Coast 24-0 as two of Florida’s district football championship showdowns produced decisive winners Friday night.

DeLand, Alonso and East Ridge also won matchups between teams that entered unbeaten in district play. Palmetto and Atlantic avoided potential three-team ties by winning their final district games, settling all seven races highlighted in the Week 10 preview outright.

Here is how those championships were decided, with records and schedules current through Oct. 24.

Vanguard Ends Lake Weir’s Unbeaten Run to Win District 5-4A

Lake Weir arrived in Ocala at 8-0, but Vanguard delivered a 43-0 shutout to claim the District 5-4A championship Friday.

The Knights improved to 7-2 overall and completed a 5-0 district schedule, outscoring their league opponents 240-12. Lake Weir fell to 8-1 overall and 4-1 in district play.

Vanguard has won six consecutive games since its Sept. 4 loss to Jesuit. The Knights visit Forest on Friday, Oct. 30.

Vero Beach Blanks Treasure Coast for District 8-6A Crown

Vero Beach took the District 8-6A championship with a 24-0 road win over Treasure Coast on Friday.

Both teams entered 2-0 in district play after beating Fort Pierce Central and Centennial. The Fighting Indians finished the sweep at 3-0, allowing seven points across those three games.

Vero Beach improved to 8-1 with its sixth consecutive victory, while Treasure Coast dropped to 5-4 overall and 2-1 in the district. The Fighting Indians visit Eau Gallie on Oct. 30

DeLand Beats Mainland to Claim District 2-6A

DeLand won the District 2-6A title with a 46-27 victory at Mainland on Friday, breaking the tie between the district’s two remaining unbeaten teams in league play.

The Bulldogs improved to 8-1 overall and finished 3-0 in the district. They had already defeated Spruce Creek 42-14 and University 57-7 before winning the championship matchup.

DeLand carries a seven-game winning streak into its Oct. 30 home game against Spanish River. Mainland fell to 4-4 overall and 2-1 in the district.

Alonso Rebounds to Capture District 11-6A

One week after suffering its first loss, Alonso answered with a 42-7 victory over Steinbrenner to win District 11-6A on Friday.

The Ravens and Warriors entered with matching 7-1 overall records and 2-0 district marks. Alonso finished the league schedule 3-0, outscoring Palm Harbor University, Strawberry Crest and Steinbrenner by a combined 142-7.

Alonso improved to 8-1 after its Oct. 16 loss to St. Petersburg Catholic. The Ravens visit Chamberlain on Oct. 30, while Steinbrenner moves forward at 7-2.

East Ridge Edges Ocoee for District 7-6A Championship

East Ridge won the closest of the seven title-clinching games, beating Ocoee 21-14 on the road Friday to claim District 7-6A.

Both teams entered 2-0 in district play after defeating Horizon and Celebration. East Ridge completed the sweep at 3-0 and improved to 7-2 overall, while Ocoee fell to 4-4 overall and 2-1 in the district.

The Knights have won four consecutive games since a Sept. 17 loss to Forest. East Ridge visits Tavares on Oct. 30.

Palmetto Shuts Out Sumner to Settle District 10-5A

Palmetto removed the possibility of a three-team tie with a 37-0 home victory over Sumner on Friday, finishing 3-0 in District 10-5A.

The Tigers had already beaten Parrish Community 52-0 and Manatee 37-14. Their win over Sumner completed a district sweep by a combined 126-14 and kept the championship from coming down to a rankings tiebreaker.

Palmetto improved to 7-1 with its seventh consecutive victory. The Tigers visit Bishop Verot on Oct. 30.

Atlantic Clinches District 14-4A With Thursday Shutout

Atlantic settled District 14-4A before the Friday schedule began, beating Plantation 38-0 on Thursday, Oct. 22.

The Eagles finished 3-0 in district play after earlier victories over Blanche Ely and Northeast. A Plantation win would have created a three-team tie with Atlantic and Ely, but the Eagles claimed the championship outright.

Atlantic improved to 7-2 and allowed six points across its three district games. The Eagles visit West Boca Raton on Oct. 30.

What do District Titles Mean for the Playoffs?

For teams remaining in the Classes 1A-6A regional tournaments, a district championship secures an automatic berth. District champions also host regional quarterfinals against at-large qualifiers regardless of seeding.

The eight highest-ranked eligible teams in the final MaxPreps rankings will instead compete in the Open Division. Final rankings will determine that field and regional seeding.

The FHSAA Classes 1A-6A regional quarterfinals are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13.