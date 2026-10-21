Florida High School Football District Title Races to Watch in Week 10

District titles are on the line across Florida this week, with several races coming down to matchups between teams still unbeaten in district play.

The FHSAA lists Friday, Oct. 23, as the last allowable district playing date, one week before the end of the regular season. For teams outside the Open Division field, winning their district secures an automatic regional tournament bid. A district champion also hosts its regional quarterfinal when matched against an at-large qualifier, regardless of seeding.

Some races can be settled with a single victory. Others could end in three-team ties that require the final Florida playoff rankings to determine a champion. Here are seven district races to follow in Week 10.

Lake Weir at Vanguard: Unbeaten District Records Meet in Ocala

Lake Weir brings an 8–0 overall record into Friday’s 7:30 p.m. visit to Vanguard, but both teams enter the District 5-4A showdown at 4–0 in league play. The winner finishes 5–0 and claims the championship outright.

The Hurricanes are coming off a 47–0 win over Leesburg and have allowed just 65 points all season. Vanguard has been especially dominant against district opponents, outscoring its first four 197–12. Neither team needs help elsewhere to finish the job.

Vero Beach at Treasure Coast: District 8-6A Comes Down to One Game

Vero Beach and Treasure Coast have each won their first two district games, setting up a championship matchup Friday at 7 p.m. in Port St. Lucie.

Both have already beaten the district’s other two teams, Fort Pierce Central and Centennial. Friday’s winner finishes 3–0 and takes the District 8-6A title, while the loser falls to 2–1. The Titans get the opportunity to settle the race at home.

DeLand at Mainland: Volusia County Championship

DeLand visits Mainland on Friday at 7 p.m. with both programs 2–0 in District 2-6A. Each has defeated Spruce Creek and University, leaving the Bulldogs and Buccaneers to decide the title head-to-head.

The winner completes a 3–0 district schedule and claims the championship outright. DeLand has outscored its two district opponents 99–21, while Mainland has won its two league games by a combined 83–14.

Steinbrenner at Alonso: One Loss, One District Title

Steinbrenner and Alonso enter Friday’s 7:30 p.m. matchup with matching 7–1 overall records and 2–0 district marks. Both have beaten Palm Harbor University and Strawberry Crest, making their meeting the District 11-6A championship game.

Alonso has not allowed a point in its first two district games, winning them by a combined 100–0. Steinbrenner has scored 102 points in its two league victories. Whichever team wins Friday finishes alone at the top at 3–0.

East Ridge at Ocoee: Knights Settle District 7-6A

East Ridge travels to Ocoee on Friday at 7 p.m. with both teams 2–0 in District 7-6A. Horizon and Celebration have each lost to both contenders, so the championship belongs to Friday’s winner.

East Ridge beat Celebration 56–3 and Horizon 51–7, putting itself in position to clinch. A victory at Ocoee would complete a perfect district schedule; an Ocoee win would give the host Knights the same distinction.

Sumner at Palmetto: Tigers Can Clinch, Stingrays Can Complicate the Race

Palmetto controls District 10-5A entering Friday’s 7:30 p.m. home game against Sumner. The Tigers are 2–0 in district play after beating Parrish Community 52–0 and Manatee 37–14. Another victory would give Palmetto the championship at 3–0.

A Sumner win would make the result of Manatee’s visit to Parrish Community, scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, part of the equation. Sumner and Manatee each enter the week 1–1 in the district.

If Sumner wins and Manatee loses, the Stingrays take the title through their head-to-head victory over Palmetto. If Sumner and Manatee both win, all three contenders finish 2–1. Manatee beat Sumner 30–27, while Palmetto beat Manatee, so that scenario produces a circular tie requiring the MaxPreps rankings tiebreaker.

Plantation at Atlantic: Eagles Can Finish the Race Thursday

Atlantic can claim District 14-4A before the Friday schedule begins when it hosts Plantation on Thursday, Oct. 22, at 6:30 p.m.

The Eagles are 2–0 in district play after beating Blanche Ely 9–6 and Northeast 51–0. A victory over Plantation completes a 3–0 league schedule and settles the title outright.

A Plantation win instead creates a three-team tie at 2–1 with Atlantic and Blanche Ely, which has already completed its district schedule. Atlantic beat Ely, and Ely beat Plantation. A Colonels victory would complete another circular tie, sending the championship decision to the MaxPreps rankings tiebreaker.

How Does the FHSAA Break District Ties?

For a two-team tie, the head-to-head winner is the district champion. In a three-team tie, a team that defeated both other contenders wins the championship.

If three or more teams remain tied and head-to-head results cannot settle the race, the FHSAA uses the playoff rankings through the end of the regular season, including Week 11 games. That means a district schedule can be finished while its championship remains undecided.