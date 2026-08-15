Florida High School Football Preseason Game Ends Early After Bench-Clearing Brawl

A Florida high school football preseason game between Hernando and Sunlake came to an early end Friday night after a bench-clearing brawl involving players from both teams.

According to a report by the Hernando Sun, officials stopped the Kickoff Classic in Brooksville midway through the fourth quarter after an altercation escalated near the goal line. Coaches, officials and police officers worked to separate the players before game officials decided not to resume play.

Hernando was leading 15-14 when the game was stopped. Because it was a preseason contest, the result does not count toward either team's regular-season record.

Tensions Boil Over in Fourth Quarter

Sunlake was threatening to regain the lead, the Hernando Sun reported, when quarterback Nate Wolfe broke a long run to the Hernando 28-yard line. A late-hit penalty against Hernando was followed by a brief confrontation between players.

On the next play, Wolfe scrambled toward the goal line before another late-hit penalty against Hernando, according to the report. This time, the confrontation quickly escalated.

Players from the Hernando sideline ran across the field as members of both teams became involved. The Sun reported there was pushing and shoving as well as players swinging helmets. It took several minutes for the situation to be brought under control.

Officials then met and ended the game.

“When that happened, there was no sense playing,” Hernando coach Wyndell “Chop” Alexander told the Hernando Sun. “It was getting dirty.”

Alexander said he did not want the incident to define his team as Hernando attempts to turn around its program.

Hernando Led 15-14 When Game Was Stopped

Before the altercation, Hernando had received several encouraging performances.

Junior linebacker Mason Pauliot opened the scoring with a 48-yard interception return for a touchdown and also kicked the extra point.

Sophomore running back Javarioun Frazier later put the Leopards ahead 15-14 with a 37-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. He finished with 68 yards on six carries, according to the Hernando Sun.

Senior quarterback Waylon Williamson, taking over for graduated three-year starter Michael Saltsman, ran six times for 26 yards. He went 0-for-5 passing, although one touchdown pass was erased by a penalty and another potential completion was dropped.

Regular Season Begins Aug. 21

Hernando played its starters throughout the first half before turning to its reserves in the second half. The Leopards' first-team defense allowed one touchdown. Hernando will now turn its attention to the games that count. The Leopards open the 2026 regular season Aug. 21 on the road against Lake Brantley.