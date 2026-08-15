Florida High School Football Kickoff Classic: Wild Finishes, Blowouts Highlight Preseason Action

Florida's preseason football Kickoff Classic games produced everything from an overtime thriller to statement wins by some of the state's top-ranked teams.

Miami Carol City survived defending Class 6A champion West Boca Raton in overtime, St. Thomas Aquinas overwhelmed Cardinal Mooney in a matchup of reigning state champions and Buchholz knocked off defending Class 7A champion Lake Mary.

Elsewhere, Armwood and Edgewater played to a 14-14 tie in a game that was stopped early after Edgewater quarterback Joe Aicher was injured and transported to an area hospital.

Here are some of the notable results from Florida's Kickoff Classic action:

Miami Carol City 24, West Boca Raton 23, OT

The Chiefs, ranked No. 22 in the nation by High School On SI, survived defending Class 6A state champion West Boca Raton in overtime. The game wasn’t decided until Carol City stopped West Boca Raton on a two-point conversion run in OT.

Carol City took an early 3-0 first-quarter lead on a field goal before quarterback Trey Moran scored on a keeper to push West Boca Raton out front, 7-3.

The Chiefs then stormed back ahead when Zakari Johnson scooted in from 7 yards out for a 10-7 lead. Moran then tossed a TD pass to Anderson Gracilien to put the Bulls ahead, 14-10.

Carol City then retook the lead, 17-14, on a TD reception by Joshua Sylvain early in the fourth quarter.

Tristan Lamb then boomed a field goal to pull the Bulls into a 17-17 tie. The Chiefs had a chance to win it late but missed a 50-yard field goal with 1 second left.

Both schools then scored in overtime, but West Boca Raton was stopped short on its two-point attempt to win it. Five-star wide receiver Nick Lennear caught the game-winning TD pass for Carol City.

"It feels great to get the win," Carol CIty quarterback Malik Leonard said, "especially in a game like that. We knew West Boca was going to compete, and it came down to making plays when it mattered most. I'm proud of how our team fought together and stayed in locked in until the end. It's only Week 0, so we're going to enjoy this one, learn from it and get back to work. We've got bigger goals ahead of us. One week at a time."

St. Thomas Aquinas 49, Cardinal Mooney 0

In a matchup of 2025 state champions, St. Thomas Aquinas rolled to a big 36-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 49-0 victory against Cardinal Mooney.

Kyle Infante kicked two field goals, Blake Calixte threw a TD pass to Tranilleus Bellot, Richard Bowe had two interceptions, and Ohio State commit Wyatt Smith had multiple tackles for loss to highlight the Raiders’ win.

St. Thomas Aquinas won the Class 5A championship last season, while Cardinal Mooney captured the Class 2A title.

“I’m extremely grateful for having the opportunity with my guys to showcase what we’ve been doing all summer and spring,” said Calixte. “All the work and extra hours are paying off, but at the end of the day, we’re just doing what God sent us out to do! To God be all the glory!”

Armwood 14, Edgewater 14

The game was stopped early after Edgewater quarterback Joe Aicher was injured during a fourth-quarter play. According to The Orlando Sentinel, Aicher was scrambling on second-and-long when he was tackled and remained down following the play. He was later transported to an area hospital.

Cruz James and JT Hammonds each scored a TD for the Eagles.

Venice 72, Gulf Coast 7

Mike Blakely and Ira Dale each scored three TDs, and Tyree Mannings scored twice to lead the Indians to an easy preseason victory.

Venice will travel to Nacoochee (Ga.) Rabun Gap for its season-opener on Aug. 21.

Buchholz 26, Lake Mary 17

Buchholz scored one of the more notable results of the Kickoff Classic slate, knocking off defending Class 7A champion Lake Mary.

Ashton Norris rushed for more than 150 yards and two touchdowns for the No. 19 Bobcats. Lake Mary, ranked No. 9 in the High School On SI Florida Preseason Top 25, got two touchdown passes from new quarterback Remy Jarman, an Edgewater transfer.

Miami Central 28, Jones 17

Miami Central claimed an impressive victory in knocking off two-time defending Class 4A state runner-up Jones.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962