Florida's Crestview High names Kelvin Lee head boys basketball coach
The high school basketball coaching carousel in Florida continued on Friday as Crestview High School has named long-time head coach Kelvin Lee to the same position, Lee confirmed with High School on SI Florida.
Lee has had numerous coaching stops along his career, where he was at Chaminade College Preparatory in St. Louis, Missouri, spending 16 seasons with the Red Devils, Miller Academy for three seasons from 2016 to 2018, and most recently at University City High School for the past six seasons.
Lee has notoriously coached five NBA players, such as Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal, 12-year veteran David Lee, five-year veteran Tyler Cook, and current G-League player Jericole Hellems.
During Lee's tenure at Chaminade College Prep, he won the Class AAAAA title in 2009 and finished with a career record of 282-169 (.625) winning percentage with the Red Devils.
Lee will be replacing Greg Watson, who spent 11 seasons with the Bulldogs that spanned over two separate tenures from 2013 to 2015 and 2016 to 2025 where he finished with a career coaching record of 157-88 and led them to the 2019 Florida High School Athletic Association Class 7A Championship with a 50-40 win over Dillard.
Lee is no stranger to the Florida Panhandle area, where he played his high school basketball days at Crestview High School from 1976 to 1978 before moving on to play collegiate basketball at Southern Utah University, where he averaged 12.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.
Lee was inducted into the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame back in 2022 where he has held over 500 career coaching wins as well as the all-time wins leader at Chaminade College Prep.
Lee has also been inducted into the Saint Louis University Basketball Hall of Fame where he served as an assistant coach on the Billikens staff under Charlie Spoonhour.
