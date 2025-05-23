Montverde Academy names Anthony Jones head girls basketball coach
According to Chris Hays, of the Orlando Sentinel, Montverde Academy has hired Anthony Jones as their next head girls basketball coach on Friday.
Jones replaces Matt Shewmake, who lasted just one season with the Lady Eagles, where they finished the 2024-2025 season with a 26-2 record and reached the Chipotle Nationals Championship Game before losing in overtime to IMG Academy.
Jones won six state titles during his 17-year tenure with Dr. Phillips (2011, 2012, 2013, 2022, 2023, 2024) and reached the National Championship three times, winning two of them (2011, 2013) and finishing as a national runner-up in 2012.
During the 2024-2025 season, Dr. Phillips finished with a 20-10 record and reached the Class 7A Championship Game before coming up just short, losing 45-42 to Winter Haven where they were eyeing a fourth consecutive state title. During his time with the Lady Panthers, Jones finished with a career coaching record of 315-133 (.735), winning percentage.
"I'm looking forward to joining the team at Montverde Academy. I played against during my time at Dr. Phillips, and I have seen the program progress a lot through the years," Coach Jones said to Athletic Director Khrystal Phiri. "The opportunity presented itself, and the timing was right. I am excited to keep the Eagle tradition going," Jones added.
Jones is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished and respected basketball coaches in the state of Florida and beyond. His accolades include being a five-time Florida Dairy Farmers Coach of the Year (2012, 2013, 2022, 2023, 2024), a two-time National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) Florida Coach of the Year (2011, 2023), as well as numerous other awards.
Jones will take the reigns of a girls' basketball program that has appeared in the Chipotle High School National championship game the last four years, including victories in 2022, 2023 and 2024. Last season the Eagles finished 26-2 overall and had three players earn All-America status.
