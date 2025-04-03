Hialeah Educational Academy names Kelvin Rumph head boys basketball coach
According to Miami-Dade Basketball Magazine, former Hialeah Educational Academy assistant coach Kelvin Rumph has accepted the new head boys basketball coach position with the Bulldogs.
Rumph has previously served as the top assistant coach under Alex Garcia for the previous three years as Garcia has accepted the head coaching job at SLAM Miami on the boys basketball side.
Prior to coming to Hialeah Educational Academy in 2023, Rumph served as an assistant basketball coach at Miami Senior High School where he lasted just one season with the Stingarees.
Rumph has made a name for himself on the coaching scene across the South Florida area where he founded the AAU team BX3 which is an independent program based out of Miami.
Hialeah Educational Academy finished the 2024-2025 season with a 17-9 record and reached the regional quarterfinals before having their season come to an end against Westminster Academy.
Hialeah Educational Academy has a bright future ahead as they were led this season by 6'4 eighth-grader Josiah Brooks who averaged a team-high 17.4 points per game and is already receiving offers from FIU and Florida State.
