Jesse Chinchar tabbed as St. Petersburg Catholic head football coach
On Friday afternoon, another Pinellas County high school made a move regarding its head football coaching position.
Dunedin (Florida) tabs alum Greg Climan as new head football coach
St. Petersburg Catholic announced on X that the Barons would be naming former Clearwater Academy International head coach Jesse Chinchar as their new lead man of the football program.
Chinchar spent the past season as the offensive coordinator at Tarpon Springs High School, helping the Spongers reach the Class 2A playoffs. The Spongers' offense averaged 27.8 points per game this past season, finishing with a 6-5 record.
Clearwater Academy International shut down its football program back in early February, effectively shutting down operations after 16 years.
Under the guidance of Chinchar, the CAI Knights made strides in collecting some of the top talent in the Tampa Bay area and also had a wealth of players coming from Canada as well.
Since the program’s inception back in 2008, between playing 6-man, 7-man, 8-man and 11-on-11 tackle football, Clearwater Academy International had compiled 140 victories. In the 2023 season, the Knights finished the campaign with a record of 5-5 under Chinchar's watch.
FHSAA 2024 1A-7A PREDICTIONS/PREVIEWS
2024 FHSAA high football state championship projections
Predicting the winner of the 2024 Florida high school football 2A state championship
Predicting the winner of the 2024 Florida high school football 3A state championship
Predicting the winner of the 2024 Florida high school football 4A state championship
Predicting the winner of the 2024 Florida high school football 5A state championship
Predicting the winner of the 2024 Florida high school football 6A state championship
Predicting the winner of the 2024 Florida high school football 7A state championship
FHSAA 2024 CHAMPIONSHIPS BRACKETS
2024 CLASS 7A CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET
2024 CLASS 6A CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET
2024 CLASS 5A CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET
2024 CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET
2024 CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET
2024 CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET
2024 CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi