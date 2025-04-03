High School

Lakeland names Antonia Bennett head girls basketball coach

Bennett coached the last nine seasons at Lake Gibson High School, leading the Lady Braves to their first Final Four appearance in school history in 2023

Ross Van De Griek

Lake Gibson won its fourth district title game in eight years after defeating No. 1 seed St. Cloud on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at St. Cloud High School. From left to right are the following: Coach Marquis Roberts, Mr. Terry Coney (stats), Jakhia Willis, Taniya Brown, Camryn Wiggins, Samari Wilson, Jamila Ray, Kamryn Veasy (No. 50), Talea Turner, Deondrea Arrington and Coach Antonia Bennett. Dsc 0527
Lake Gibson won its fourth district title game in eight years after defeating No. 1 seed St. Cloud on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at St. Cloud High School. From left to right are the following: Coach Marquis Roberts, Mr. Terry Coney (stats), Jakhia Willis, Taniya Brown, Camryn Wiggins, Samari Wilson, Jamila Ray, Kamryn Veasy (No. 50), Talea Turner, Deondrea Arrington and Coach Antonia Bennett. Dsc 0527 / Robert Magobet / USA TODAY NETWORK

On Thursday morning, Lakeland High School announced that Antonia Bennett will be named the new head girls basketball coach.

Lakeland High School Announces Antonia Bennett as New Head Coach for Girls Basketball! Lakeland High School is...

Posted by Lakeland High School on Thursday, April 3, 2025

Bennett is no stranger to Polk County girls basketball where she spent the last nine years coaching at Lake Gibson High School from 2016 to 2024 including reaching the final four in 2023 before losing to eventual Class 6A champion St. Thomas Aquinas.

Bennett also played her high school basketball career in Polk County as she played at Lake Gibson High School from 2006 to 2009 before moving onto playing collegiate basketball at Florida A&M from 2009 to 2012 where she averaged a career-high 11.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the Rattlers as a junior.

During Bennett's senior season at Lake Gibson, she finished her high school career as the team's leading rebounder.

Bennett also has professional playing experience where she played in Poland and France during the 2012-2013 season averaging 6.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

More From High School On SI 

Vote: Who should be the Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week? (4/2/2025)Chipotle Nationals 2025: Dynamic Prep (Texas) and Wasatch Academy (Utah) advance to quarterfinalsVote: Who is the Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week? (4/2/2025)Vote: Florida Big Bend high school baseball player of the week (4/2/2025)Vote: Florida Panhandle high school baseball player of the week (4/2/2025)

Published
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

Home/Florida