Lakeland names Antonia Bennett head girls basketball coach
On Thursday morning, Lakeland High School announced that Antonia Bennett will be named the new head girls basketball coach.
Bennett is no stranger to Polk County girls basketball where she spent the last nine years coaching at Lake Gibson High School from 2016 to 2024 including reaching the final four in 2023 before losing to eventual Class 6A champion St. Thomas Aquinas.
Bennett also played her high school basketball career in Polk County as she played at Lake Gibson High School from 2006 to 2009 before moving onto playing collegiate basketball at Florida A&M from 2009 to 2012 where she averaged a career-high 11.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the Rattlers as a junior.
During Bennett's senior season at Lake Gibson, she finished her high school career as the team's leading rebounder.
Bennett also has professional playing experience where she played in Poland and France during the 2012-2013 season averaging 6.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.
