Lakewood Ranch (Florida) names Kaden Knott head boys basketball coach
Lakewood Ranch (Florida) has named Kaden Knott as their new head boys basketball coach, Knott told High School on SI Tuesday.
Knott spent the 2024-2025 season as a graduate assistant at Florida State University where he was under the legendary head coach Leonard Hamilton before he announced his retirement at the end of the season.
Knott replaces former head coach Jake Baer who spent just two seasons with the Mustangs compiling a record of 12-36 (.250) winning percentage which was followed by Baer spending two seasons as the head boys basketball coach at Durant High School in Plant City, Florida where he finished with a 26-26 record.
Knott also served as an assistant coach where he spent six seasons at Maclay School in Tallahassee, Florida where he coached under Eugene Granger from 2017 to 2022 before moving onto Las Vegas where he served as an assistant coach at Palo Verde High School from 2022 to 2024 under Brian Ritter, who is the Director of Vegas Elite on the Nike EYCL circuit.
He also coached Vegas Elite on the Nike EYCL circuit where he coached three national teams ranging from 14U, 15U, and 16U where they competed in the most prestigious Grassroots events in the country.
