Three-star power forward Hakeem Weems transfers to IMG Academy for post-grad season
Three-star power forward Hakeem Weems is transferring from Montverde Academy to IMG Academy for his post-grad season, he tells High School on SI on Tuesday.
Weems spent the 2024-2025 season playing at Montverde Academy, under head coach Kevin Boyle before he left to take the head boys basketball coaching job at SPIRE Academy in Ohio back in late March.
During his senior season with the Eagles, Weems averaged 4.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game while averaging around 13 minutes per contest.
Before coming over to Montverde Academy for his senior season, Weems played at Osborne High School in Marietta, Georgia where he averaged 8.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game during his junior season where the Cardinals finished with just a 9-19 record and failed to make the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) state playoffs.
Weems is currently receiving offers from Boise State, Georgia State, Navy, and Yale, according to his 247Sports profile where he is rated as the No. 58 player in the nation and No. 26 overall ranked player in the Class of 2026.
During the Grassroots Circuit, Weems plays for his hometown Atlanta Xpress program which plays in the Under Armour Association (UAA) circuit where he averaged 16.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 48% from the field during the opening session in Kansas City last month.
