Late Hook-and-Ladder Helps Canterbury Beat Out-of-Door Academy, 15–7

Canterbury held a one-point lead when Lance Fleming caught a fourth-down pass and pitched to Dominic Consolazio.

Consolazio finished the touchdown with 2:55 remaining Friday night, and the ensuing extra point extended the Cougars’ advantage to eight. Canterbury went on to defeat Out-of-Door Academy 15–7 in a matchup between football teams that entered with matching 7–1 records.

The Cougars improved to 8–1 under first-year head coach Tommy Bohanon, a former NFL fullback. ODA fell to 7–2.

Fritz Interception Precedes Fourth-Down Touchdown

Canterbury’s defense delivered a turnover with the Cougars protecting an 8–7 lead late in the fourth quarter.

Pressure from the defensive front helped produce an Ashton Fritz interception with 4:05 remaining. Less than two minutes later, Fleming and Consolazio combined on the hook-and-ladder for the game’s final touchdown.

TOUCHDOWN: HOOK & LADDER ON FOURTH DOWN 👀



A pitch from Lance Fleming to Dominic Consolazio after the completion results in a late Canterbury score. XP GOOD. 15-7 Canterbury. 2:55 remaining 4Q. pic.twitter.com/dRYF5v4K7w — Jaret Rojas (@RojasTalksTampa) October 24, 2026

Until that score, neither team had added a point since the first half.

ODA coach Rob Hollway identified the trick play as one of the few explosive plays his defense allowed. The Thunder kept Canterbury within a point for much of the night but could not add to their early touchdown.

Safety, Catlin Touchdown Give Canterbury Halftime Lead

ODA struck first on a touchdown pass from quarterback Jaxon Lawhun to Brayden Ogle, taking a 7–0 lead.

Canterbury got on the scoreboard with 8:30 remaining in the second quarter when a snap sailed over Lawhun’s head and went out of the end zone for a safety.

Running back Brock Catlin later took a direct snap and scored a rushing touchdown to put the Cougars ahead. ODA blocked the extra point, leaving Canterbury with an 8–7 halftime advantage.

TOUCHDOWN: Canterbury RB Brock Catlin takes the direct snap and punches it IN 🔥



XP BLOCKED. 8-7 Canterbury. HALFTIME. pic.twitter.com/bVRQuDaPS9 — Jaret Rojas (@RojasTalksTampa) October 24, 2026

The score remained unchanged through the third quarter and most of the fourth.

Former NFL Fullback Bohanon Leads Canterbury to 8–1 Start

Bohanon’s first season as Canterbury’s head coach follows a playing career that included time with the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars.

A North Fort Myers High School graduate, he played college football at Wake Forest before the Jets selected him in the seventh round of the 2013 NFL draft. He later served as Canterbury’s offensive coordinator before taking over as head coach for the 2026 season.

After Friday’s victory, Bohanon credited the work his players began in the spring and continued through summer workouts. He pointed to their trust in the coaching staff and weekly Competition Wednesdays as parts of the team’s preparation.

“We make sure that we compete in everything we do,” Bohanon said.

He also singled out the players up front for their communication and blocking.

“The guys that are up front, those guys are the ones that are making it all happen,” Bohanon said.

ODA’s Defense Keeps It Close

Hollway praised ODA’s defensive effort but pointed to offensive execution and rust following time off as problems in the loss.

“We were rusty and the bad snaps cost us,” Hollway said.

He identified greater offensive explosiveness, improved discipline and limiting turnovers as priorities moving forward.

Out-of-Door Academy players prepare for the snap during Friday night’s 15–7 loss to Canterbury. | Jaret Rojas

The Thunder held Canterbury to eight points until the final three minutes, but their offense did not score again after the first-half touchdown.

Canterbury next travels to Marco Island Academy. Bohanon said the Cougars hope to extend their season into the playoffs but emphasized the need to handle each week’s opponent.

Hollway expressed hope that ODA’s seven wins would position the Thunder for a first-round home playoff game, pending other results.