Liam Coen takes in Jaguars' girls flag football preseason classic
The new Jacksonville Jaguars head coach made his presence known at the team's girls flag football preseason classic on Friday afternoon.
Jacksonville Jaguars’ Girls Flag Preseason Classic 2025 complete list of games
Liam Coen, the recently appointed lead man of the Jaguars, made an appearance at the high school girls flag football event, showing support for one of the country's fastest growing sports.
Coen enters his first season as Jacksonville's head coach after serving as the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024.
The 3-day event was in its second day of games, with the NFL franchise welcoming a strong field of teams from the Florida Panhandle and Northeast Florida for the preseason classic that's being currently hosted at Everbank Stadium.
The classic heads into its final day of games on Saturday, with contests beginning at 9 a.m. and the last ending around 4 p.m.
