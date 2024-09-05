Live score updates from the Osceola vs. Tarpon Springs Pinellas County showdown
It's a Pinellas County North-South showdown as Osceola goes on the road to face Tarpon Springs in Week 3 of the 2024 Florida high school football season.
Stay with SBlive for live updates, big play highlights and analysis throughout the Osceola at Tarpon Springs game.
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
T
Osceola
Tarpon Springs
LIVE UPDATES: OSCEOLA-TARPON SPRINGS
PREGAME
- Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
- Both teams enter this game at 2-0
