Miami Central vs. Miami Northwestern: Rockets Seek Payback in Week 6 Rivalry Game

Miami Central doesn't have to look far for motivation heading into Friday night's rivalry football game against Miami Northwestern in South Florida.

The Bulls provided plenty of it last season.

Northwestern beat Central twice in 2025, first snapping a five-game losing streak against the Rockets and then ending their season in the Class 3A regional final.

Now the longtime Miami rivals return to Nathaniel "Traz" Powell Stadium for their latest meeting.

Central enters 3-1 after beating Miami Jackson 54-18 last week. Northwestern is 4-1.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Much has changed since Northwestern's two victories last season, including the quarterbacks leading both offenses. But the stakes associated with one of Miami's marquee rivalries remain.

Here are the key storylines entering Miami Central vs. Miami Northwestern.

Northwestern Swept Central in 2025

Central had won five consecutive games in the series before Northwestern broke through last season.

The Bulls won the regular-season meeting 30-21 at Traz Powell Stadium.

Less than two months later, the teams returned with considerably more at stake.

Northwestern defeated Central 50-29 in the Class 3A, Region 4 final, ending the Rockets' season and advancing to the state semifinals.

Quarterback Neimann Lawrence threw seven touchdown passes for Northwestern in the playoff victory, including four in the first half.

Lawrence is no longer running the Bulls' offense.

Junior Dontavius Kinchens has taken over at quarterback for Northwestern, while senior James Perrone leads Central.

Central's Running Game Has Powered the Rockets

Central has built its offense around a punishing running game.

The Rockets have rushed for 1,337 yards and 12 touchdowns on 143 carries through four games, according to MaxPreps. That's an average of 334.3 rushing yards per game and 9.4 yards per attempt.

Senior Ninaud Joseph leads the way with 555 yards and four touchdowns on 66 carries, averaging 8.4 yards per attempt.

Jayden Johnson has added 248 yards on 29 carries, giving the Rockets another productive option in the backfield.

Perrone has contributed as a runner while taking care of the football through the air. He has completed 43 of 77 passes for 620 yards without throwing an interception.

Central has scored 12 rushing touchdowns compared with only two through the air, making Northwestern's ability to slow the Rockets on the ground one of Friday night's biggest questions.

Kinchens Gives Northwestern a Dual-Threat Quarterback

Northwestern's offensive production has been more balanced.

Kinchens has completed 45 of 82 passes for 579 yards and nine touchdowns. He's also rushed 32 times for 263 yards and two scores, averaging 8.2 yards per carry.

Senior Marquez Fleming leads the Bulls with 270 rushing yards on 36 carries.

Northwestern has produced 10 receiving touchdowns and nine rushing scores through five games, according to MaxPreps.

Kinchens' ability to make plays with his arm and legs gives Central another concern.

Protecting the football could be just as important.

Central's Pass Rush Could Be a Difference-Maker

Few numbers entering this matchup stand out more than Central's 28.5 sacks through four games.

Senior Edwardo Thompson and junior Sabien McCloud have recorded six sacks apiece, while Kerry Jean-Baptiste has 3.5.

The Rockets have also intercepted five passes, with junior Aaron Ellis accounting for three.

That creates an intriguing matchup against Kinchens.

The Northwestern quarterback has produced 11 total touchdowns but has also been charged with six interceptions through five games, according to MaxPreps.

If Central can slow Northwestern's running game and consistently force Kinchens into obvious passing situations, the Rockets' pass rush could become one of the defining factors in the game.

Another Chapter in a Championship Rivalry

Central and Northwestern don't need postseason stakes to make their meetings significant.

The two programs have combined to win 17 state championships, with Central claiming nine and Northwestern eight.

Friday's game won't count toward the district standings, but it provides another measuring point for two programs accustomed to competing deep into the postseason.

Central's only loss this season came Sept. 10 against Georgia power Buford, which beat the Rockets 18-7. Northwestern enters with four victories through its first five games.

Last season, the Bulls owned this rivalry.

They ended Central's five-game winning streak in the series, then ended the Rockets' season.

Friday night, Central gets its next opportunity to answer.

Kickoff: Friday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m.

Location: Nathaniel "Traz" Powell Stadium, Miami