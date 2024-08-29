High School

Monarch's Darren Jeudy flashes similarities to cousin, NFL'er Jerry Jeudy

The 2028 athlete scored multiple touchdowns in the Knights' thrilling 30-29 win over Peachtree Ridge (Georgia) in the Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase

Andy Villamarzo

Monarch was the lone Broward County program to walk away from last week's Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase with a win against an out-of-state opponent.

Samari Reed was one of the stars in leading the Knights to a gritty 30-29 victory over Peachtree Ridge (Georgia), but there's another star in the making with a last name folks in South Florida are very familiar with.

Enter 2028 athlete Darren Jeudy, who is a younger cousin of NFL wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (Cleveland Browns). Jeudy was a difference maker in the Knights' come-from-behind victory over the Lions, as the freshman scored two crucial touchdowns.

"(Darren Jeudy) was happy to get the win for his team and to be selected to be a captain," Monarch head coach Calvin Davis said of Jeudy.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) makes a catch against the Las Vegas Raiders
Jan 7, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) makes a catch against the Las Vegas Raiders during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The older Jeudy made a name for himself on the offensive side of the ball as a wide receiver, finishing his senior year in 2016 with an eye-popping 76 catches for 1,054 yards and 15 touchdowns. He eventually went on to star at the University of Alabama before being drafted as the No. 15 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.

The younger Jeudy made his impact felt in the win on defense and via special teams with minimal opportunities with the football. The freshman intercepted a pass and returned it 90 yards for a touchdown. Flipping to the special team's end, Jeudy returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown and also batted down a couple passes on defense.

No matter where Jeudy was placed on the field, the all-around athlete made the most of his limited chances. The similarities are there between the two, as both have an obvious knack for the football and making big plays for their respective squads.

"I love this game and the opportunity it gave me to showcase my skills," Darren Jeudy said. "Thank you to my coaches for putting me in the best position to get my team the win."

Coincidentally, Jeudy will face off against his older cousin's former high school team Deerfield Beach, this week. When it comes to making plays to help his team win a game, Davis and his staff know they can already count on the freshman to make a few.

