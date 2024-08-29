Monarch's Darren Jeudy flashes similarities to cousin, NFL'er Jerry Jeudy
Monarch was the lone Broward County program to walk away from last week's Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase with a win against an out-of-state opponent.
Samari Reed was one of the stars in leading the Knights to a gritty 30-29 victory over Peachtree Ridge (Georgia), but there's another star in the making with a last name folks in South Florida are very familiar with.
Enter 2028 athlete Darren Jeudy, who is a younger cousin of NFL wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (Cleveland Browns). Jeudy was a difference maker in the Knights' come-from-behind victory over the Lions, as the freshman scored two crucial touchdowns.
"(Darren Jeudy) was happy to get the win for his team and to be selected to be a captain," Monarch head coach Calvin Davis said of Jeudy.
Monarch (FL) edges out Peachtree Ridge (GA) in opener of Broward County Classic: 5 takeaways
Milton (Georgia) outlasts Plantation American Heritage (Florida) in Broward County Classic
Bishop Gorman (NV) pulls off comeback win over St. Thomas Aquinas (FL)
St. John Bosco (CA) wears down Chaminade Madonna (FL) in penalty-filled game
The older Jeudy made a name for himself on the offensive side of the ball as a wide receiver, finishing his senior year in 2016 with an eye-popping 76 catches for 1,054 yards and 15 touchdowns. He eventually went on to star at the University of Alabama before being drafted as the No. 15 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.
The younger Jeudy made his impact felt in the win on defense and via special teams with minimal opportunities with the football. The freshman intercepted a pass and returned it 90 yards for a touchdown. Flipping to the special team's end, Jeudy returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown and also batted down a couple passes on defense.
No matter where Jeudy was placed on the field, the all-around athlete made the most of his limited chances. The similarities are there between the two, as both have an obvious knack for the football and making big plays for their respective squads.
"I love this game and the opportunity it gave me to showcase my skills," Darren Jeudy said. "Thank you to my coaches for putting me in the best position to get my team the win."
Coincidentally, Jeudy will face off against his older cousin's former high school team Deerfield Beach, this week. When it comes to making plays to help his team win a game, Davis and his staff know they can already count on the freshman to make a few.
SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings (8/26/2024)
Top 25 Florida high school football rankings (8/27/2024)
50 Week 2 Florida high school football games to watch
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl