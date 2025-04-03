Northside Christian (Florida) names Marreese Speights head boys basketball coach
On Thursday morning, Northside Christian School announced the hiring of Marreese Speights as the school's next head boys basketball coach.
Speights, A native of St. Petersburg, Florida is no stranger to the Pinellas County area where he played his high school basketball career at Gibbs High School before moving onto winning a national championship at the University of Florida in 2007 and eventually spending 10 years in the National Basketball Association (NBA) playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, Memphis Grizzlies, Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Golden State Warriors.
Speights spent two seasons at the University of Florida where he averaged 9.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game during his career with the Gators.
Speights also won an NBA championship in 2015 with the Golden State Warriors where he is just one of 47 all-time players to win a national title in college as well as an NBA title.
During Speights' 10-year run in the NBA, he averaged 7.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game while playing in 705 career games. In 60 career postseason games, Speights averaged 5.3 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.
Speights has had previous coaching stops where he was a college assistant at Georgia Southern for the 2023-2024 season before coming back home to Tampa where he served as a player development coach at the University of South Florida this season.
