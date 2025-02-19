Pasco County (Florida) debuted high school girls flag football on Tuesday night
For the first time ever in Pasco County‘s history, girls flag football took the field and there was plenty of great action that took place.
With many of the teams getting to see their first taste of action last week at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preseason Classic, the nerves might’ve been a little less on the coaches, players heading in.
Two teams that stood out specifically on Day 1 for Pasco County was Land O’ Lakes and Sunlake right out of the gates.
The Seahawks wasted no time showing their dominance in the first-year sanctioned sport in Pasco County as Sunlake rolled to a 39-0 defeat of the Pasco Pirates at home.
Land O’ Lakes was also dominant in its debut over off of U.S. 41 as the Gators cruised to a 48-0 rout of Wesley Chapel.
Down below are all the final scores and records for teams from Pasco County’s debut in girls flag football:
Scores (2/18/2025)
Gulf 13, Mitchell 6
Angeline Academy 19, Mitchell 12
River Ridge 18, Zephyrhills 6
Wiregrass Ranch 13, Cypress Creek 0
Anclote 8, Fivay 0
Land O’ Lakes 48, Wesley Chapel 0
Sunlake 39, Pasco 0
Records
Land O’ Lakes 1-0
Sunlake 1-0
Wiregrass Ranch 1-0
River Ridge 1-0
Gulf 1-0
Angeline Academy 1-0
Anclote 1-0
Hudson 0-0
Bishop McLaughlin 0-0
Zephyrhills 0-1
Fivay 0-1
Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek 0-1
Pasco 0-1
Wesley Chapel 0-1
Mitchell 0-2
-- Andy Villamarzo