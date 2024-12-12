High School

Photos: Chaminade-Madonna claims state championship No. 9 in rout of CCC

The Lions scored 28 second-half points en route to a fourth consecutive state title

Andy Villamarzo

Chaminade-Madonna defeated CCC, 42-7, for the Class 1A state championship at Pitbull Stadium
Chaminade-Madonna defeated CCC, 42-7, for the Class 1A state championship at Pitbull Stadium / Robson Lopes

MIAMI, FLORIDA- It was deja vu all over again for the third year in a row between Chaminade-Madonna (13-2) and Clearwater Central Catholic (12-3).

The two foes met for the third year in a row and the same result occurred: A dominanting victory for the Lions.

Chaminade-Madonna rolled to a 42-7 victory over CCC for the Class 1A state championship played at Florida International's Pitbull Stadium. Lions' sophomore quarterback Tyler Chance led the way with 175 yards passing and three touchdowns.

3 takeaways from Chaminade-Madonna's 1A state title win over Clearwater Central Catholic

Here are photos from Wednesday's game at Pitbull Stadium:

All photos by Robson Lopes

Chaminade-Madonna QB Bekkam Kritza
Robson Lopes
Chaminade-Madonna quarterback Tyler Chance.
Robson Lopes
Koby Howard of Chaminade-Madonna
Robson Lopes
Chaminade-Madonna quarterback Bekkem Kritza
Robson Lopes
Angelo Smith - Chaminade-Madonna football - Keo Jenkins - Clearwater Central Catholic football
Angelo Smith of Chaminade-Madonna tackles Keo Jenkins of Clearwater Central Catholic. / Robson Lopes
Derrek Cooper - Chaminade-Madonna football
Robson Lopes
Clearwater Central Catholic quarterback Khayse Barrett
Robson Lopes
Clearwater Central Catholic quarterback Khayse Barrett
Robson Lopes
Nasir Hutchinson of Clearwater Central Catholic football
Robson Lopes
Chaminade-Madonna defeated CCC, 42-7, for the Class 1A state championship at Pitbull Stadium
Robson Lopes
Chaminade-Madonna defeated CCC, 42-7, for the Class 1A state championship at Pitbull Stadium
Chaminade-Madonna defeated CCC, 42-7, for the Class 1A state championship at Pitbull Stadium / Robson Lopes
Chaminade-Madonna defeated CCC, 42-7, for the Class 1A state championship at Pitbull Stadium
Robson Lopes
Chaminade-Madonna defeated CCC, 42-7, for the Class 1A state championship at Pitbull Stadium
Robson Lopes
Chaminade-Madonna defeated CCC, 42-7, for the Class 1A state championship at Pitbull Stadium
Robson Lopes

Published
Andy Villamarzo
