Photos: Cocoa complete 3-peat with victory over Gadsden County for 2A crown

Latrison Lane led the way with 80 yards rushing and a crucial touchdown in the final minutes

Andy Villamarzo

Zilla Photo

MIAMI, FLORIDA- The Cocoa Tigers were aiming to clinch the program's seventh state championship and third straight.

3-peat complete.

Cocoa got a standout rushing performance from running back Latrison Lane, who scored a touchdown with 64 seconds remaning, to lift the Tigers to a 38-27 victory over Gadsden County for the Class 2A state championship.

Here are photos from Thursday's game at Pitbull Stadium:

All photos by Zilla Photos

Cocoa running back Latrison Lane
Zilla Photos
Cocoa wide receiver Nicholas Teeter
Zilla Photos
Cocoa QB Brady Hart
Villa Photos
Gadsden County fell short in the Class 2A state championship game
Zilla Photos
Cocoa defeated Gadsden County, 38-27, for the Class 2A state championship
Zilla Photos
Cocoa defeated Gadsden County, 38-27, for the Class 2A state championship
Zilla Photo
Cocoa defeated Gadsden County, 38-27, for the Class 2A state championship
Zilla Photos
Cocoa defeated Gadsden County, 38-27, for the Class 2A state championship
Zilla Photos
Cocoa defeated Gadsden County, 38-27, for the Class 2A state championship
Zilla Photo
Cocoa defeated Gadsden County, 38-27, for the Class 2A state championship
Zilla Photo
Cocoa defeated Gadsden County, 38-27, for the Class 2A state championship
Zilla Photos
Cocoa defeated Gadsden County, 38-27, for the Class 2A state championship
Zilla Photo
Cocoa defeated Gadsden County, 38-27, for the Class 2A state championship
Zilla Photo
Cocoa defeated Gadsden County, 38-27, for the Class 2A state championship
Zilla PHoto
Cocoa defeated Gadsden County, 38-27, for the Class 2A state championship
Zilla Photo
Cocoa defeated Gadsden County, 38-27, for the Class 2A state championship
Zilla Photos

