Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 3A state semifinals
The Class 3A state playoffs continued in the state of Florida last week and the classification did not disappoint.
Heading into Friday, it’s helped set up some fantastic state semifinal matchups, and the talented field of 4 teams is going to get sliced in half. Round 4 will feature several intriguing matchups, and several long road trips across the Sunshine State.
>>>FHSAA 2024 PLAYOFF BRACKETS<<<
While the state semifinal round might not see its tournament favorites fall, it has the potential to see several really good teams have their seasons upended a lot shorter than they anticipated.
Check out who High School On SI predicts will win their state semifinal matchups on Friday, and who will secure a spot in the Class 3A state championship.
CLASS 3A STATE SEMIFINALS
(4) Sarasota Booker (10-3) at (1) Raines (12-0)
Andy V's quick hits: Timothy Cole, who rocks the same number former NFL legend Brian Dawkins wore whehe was at Raines, has been superb under center for the Vikings this season throwing for over 2,300 yards, 30-plus touchdowns while rushing for well over 500 and adding eight scores on the ground. Expect the Vikings to come out strong with a chance to reach its first state championship berth since 2018 when Raines won it all in Class 4A. It has been even longer for Sarasota Booker since they've been to a state title game, with the Tornadoes last being in the big dance in 2005. The Tornadoes are led under center by Cornell commit Ryan Downes, who has played very well as of late for this red-hot offensive unit.
Prediction: Raines, 42-35
(3) Miami Northwestern (10-2) at (2) Eau Gallie (12-1)
Andy V's quick hits: Only loss for Eau Gallie this season came at the hands of Lincoln, a 38-17 loss back on Oct. 25th. Chris Sands' bunch will go head-to-head with another potent offense in Miami Northwestern, led by Leon Strawder (2,387 yards, 37 touchdowns) and 2026 phenom Calvin Russell. The key for Eau Gallie in pulling off a win is slowing down the Bulls' balanced offense. We just feel like that might be easier said than done against Teddy Bridgewater's Bulls, whom have rolled up 181 points in three playoff wins.
Prediction: Miami Northwestern, 35-24
2024 FHSAA high football state championship projections
Top 25 Florida High School Football Rankings (12/2/2024)
Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 2A state semifinals
Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 1A state semifinals
Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs Rural state championships
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl