Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 5A region finals
The Class 5A state playoffs kicked off in the state of Florida last week and the classification did not disappoint.
Heading into Friday, it’s helped set up some fantastic regional final matchups, and the talented field of 8 teams is going to get sliced in half. Round 3 will feature several intriguing matchups, and several long road trips across the Sunshine State.
>>>FHSAA 2024 PLAYOFF BRACKETS<<<
While the third round might not see its tournament favorites fall, it has the potential to see several really good teams have their seasons upended a lot shorter than they anticipated.
Check out who High School On SI predicts will win their region final matchups on Friday, and who will secure a spot in the Class 5A state semifinals.
CLASS 5A, REGION 1
Lincoln (2) at Niceville (1)
Andy V's quick hits: Niceville was able to overcome a loss to rival Mosley to capture the top spot in the region. The team features UMass commitment Connor Mathews at running back. These two teams met back on October 18th, with the Eagles narrowly edging out the Trojans 38-35. With a chance to advance to the state semifinal round, we see Niceville pulling off a close one once more in front of a racous home crowd.
Prediction: Niceville
CLASS 5A, REGION 2
Tampa Bay Tech (3) at Lakeland (1)
Andy V's quick hits: The Dreadnaughts face arguably its toughest test since facing Miami Central and Lake Mary in the early weeks of the season. Marvin Frazier and his staff will have their work cut out for them in slowing down the Titans' offense, led by Oregon commit Dallas Wilson. Push comes to shove, Lakeland finds a way at Bryant Stadium.
Prediction: Lakeland
CLASS 5A, REGION 3
Riverdale (3) at Manatee (1)
Andy V's quick hits: The Hurricanes are one game away from booking its first ticket to a state semifinal round since the Joe Kinnan days. It's been a minute, right? On the other side, Kendoll Gibson has done a superb coaching job with the Raiders, leading them to a win last week over Fort Myers. Well, Jacquez Green has also done a really nice job with this Manatee and behind the right arm of Army commitment Andrew Heidel, we see the Hurricanes marching on to the state semis.
Prediction: Manatee
CLASS 5A, REGION 4
St. Thomas Aquinas (2) at Delray Beach Atlantic (1)
Andy V's quick hits: The Raiders haven't lost three games since 2017, which they ended up losing to Venice in the Class 7A state championship. It's been a tremendous season for the Eagles, but we just have a hard time seeing St. Thomas Aquinas falling in the region final round.
Prediction: St. Thomas Aquinas
