Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 5A region finals

High School On SI is going on the record to make our predictions on the FHSAA 5A playoffs

Andy Villamarzo

Mosley plays Niceville at Tommy Oliver Stadium in Panama City, Fla., Oct. 11, 2024. Mosley won the Class 5A-District 1 championship game, 37-28. (Tyler Orsburn/News Herald)
The Class 5A state playoffs kicked off in the state of Florida last week and the classification did not disappoint. 

Heading into Friday, it’s helped set up some fantastic regional final matchups, and the talented field of 8 teams is going to get sliced in half. Round 3 will feature several intriguing matchups, and several long road trips across the Sunshine State.

>>>FHSAA 2024 PLAYOFF BRACKETS<<<

While the third round might not see its tournament favorites fall, it has the potential to see several really good teams have their seasons upended a lot shorter than they anticipated. 

Check out who High School On SI predicts will win their region final matchups on Friday, and who will secure a spot in the Class 5A state semifinals. 

CLASS 5A, REGION 1

Lincoln (2) at Niceville (1)

Andy V's quick hits: Niceville was able to overcome a loss to rival Mosley to capture the top spot in the region. The team features UMass commitment Connor Mathews at running back. These two teams met back on October 18th, with the Eagles narrowly edging out the Trojans 38-35. With a chance to advance to the state semifinal round, we see Niceville pulling off a close one once more in front of a racous home crowd.

Prediction: Niceville

CLASS 5A, REGION 2

Tampa Bay Tech (3) at Lakeland (1)

Andy V's quick hits: The Dreadnaughts face arguably its toughest test since facing Miami Central and Lake Mary in the early weeks of the season. Marvin Frazier and his staff will have their work cut out for them in slowing down the Titans' offense, led by Oregon commit Dallas Wilson. Push comes to shove, Lakeland finds a way at Bryant Stadium.

Prediction: Lakeland

CLASS 5A, REGION 3

Riverdale (3) at Manatee (1)

Andy V's quick hits: The Hurricanes are one game away from booking its first ticket to a state semifinal round since the Joe Kinnan days. It's been a minute, right? On the other side, Kendoll Gibson has done a superb coaching job with the Raiders, leading them to a win last week over Fort Myers. Well, Jacquez Green has also done a really nice job with this Manatee and behind the right arm of Army commitment Andrew Heidel, we see the Hurricanes marching on to the state semis.

Prediction: Manatee

CLASS 5A, REGION 4

St. Thomas Aquinas (2) at Delray Beach Atlantic (1)

Andy V's quick hits: The Raiders haven't lost three games since 2017, which they ended up losing to Venice in the Class 7A state championship. It's been a tremendous season for the Eagles, but we just have a hard time seeing St. Thomas Aquinas falling in the region final round.

Prediction: St. Thomas Aquinas

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

