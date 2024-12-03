Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 7A state semifinals
The Class 7A state playoffs continued in the state of Florida last week and the classification did not disappoint.
Heading into Friday, it’s helped set up some fantastic state semifinal matchups, and the talented field of 4 teams is going to get sliced in half. Round 4 will feature several intriguing matchups, and several long road trips across the Sunshine State.
>>>FHSAA 2024 PLAYOFF BRACKETS<<<
While the state semifinal round might not see its tournament favorites fall, it has the potential to see several really good teams have their seasons upended a lot shorter than they anticipated.
Check out who High School On SI predicts will win their region final matchups on Friday, and who will secure a spot in the Class 7A state championship.
CLASS 7A STATE SEMIFINALS
(3) Dr. Phillips (12-1) at (2) Lake Mary (11-2)
Andy V's quick hits: One of the state's top signal callers all season long has been Notre Dame commitment Noah Grubbs. The Rams' quarterback has thrown for well over 2,300 yards and 30-plus touchdowns. Coming off a 42-3 thrashing of rival Sanford Seminole last week, Lake Mary looks to avenge a regular season loss to Dr. Phillips on Friday night. The Panthers' only loss of the season came against Edgewater, a 45-18 decision back on Oct. 18th. Dr. Phillips' quarterback Stanley Anderson-Lofton has been pretty good himself, throwing for over 1,700 yards this season.
Prediction: Lake Mary 45-42
(4) Columbus (9-3) at (1) Venice (12-1)
Andy V's quick hits: The Indians have out-scored their last four opponents (Sarasota, Sarasota Riverview, Haines City, Newsome, West Orange) 285-58. John Peacock has a two-back duo that the Indians have leaned on all season long in senior Jamarice 'Gata' Wilder (1,609 yards, 24 touchdowns) and sophomore Dorien Irving-Jones (1,259 yards, 16 touchdowns). Columbus' three losses have all come against state title contending teams, including Miami Northwestern and St. Thomas Aquinas. The Explorers are seeking to return to the state championship game, in which they won back-to-back crowns in Class 4M (2022, 2023).
Prediction: Venice, 24-17
2024 FHSAA high football state championship projections
Top 25 Florida High School Football Rankings (12/2/2024)
Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 6A state semifinals
Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 5A state semifinals
Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 4A state semifinals
Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 3A state semifinals
Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 2A state semifinals
Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 1A state semifinals
Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs Rural state championships
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl