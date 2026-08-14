For three decades, Bryan Wilkes was one of the constants in Manatee County high school athletics — a wrestler turned Marine, a championship coach, an athletic director and a mentor whose influence stretched well beyond the wrestling room at Palmetto High School.

Around Palmetto, his presence became so familiar that some affectionately referred to him as the city’s “second mayor.”

Wilkes, who founded Palmetto’s wrestling program and eventually became the school’s athletic director, died Tuesday at 63. His death prompted an outpouring of memories for a man whose impact on Manatee County athletics spanned generations.

Building the Palmetto Wrestling Program

As the wrestling coach, he guided the Tigers to at least five county championships, multiple district runner-up finishes, and around 200 dual-meet victories – accomplishments that earned him the Florida Lifetime Service to Wrestling award from the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2022.

“Bryan dedicated his life to serving students and supporting athletics in Manatee County,” Palmetto Principal Monica S. DeLesline told WWSB ABC7 TV in Sarasota. “Whether as a coach, athletic director, veteran, or mentor, he made a lasting difference in the lives of so many.”

From Wrestler to Marine to Coach

A Bradenton native, Wilkes became a wrestling star at Southeast High School in the late 1970s. He won two district titles and was a two-time state qualifier, according to the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Wilkes went on to wrestle for Carson-Newman College in Tennessee before joining the U.S. Marine Corps and wrestling there from 1983-85. He twice helped lead the Marines to the U.S. Armed Forces championship, and was part of the 1984 team that won the USA National Championships.

Wilkes’ Coaching Journey Led Him Back to Manatee County

Following his military service, Wilkes coached at Crystal River and Lecanto high schools in the late 1980s. He then returned to his home county, where he served as an assistant coach under Hall of Famer Bob Thomas at Bradenton Southeast High School from 1991-2003. Southeast finished second in the state in 1993.

Wilkes’ success in Manatee County left a lasting impact on many. “I think this is a huge loss, especially for Manatee County,” Matt Kitchie, Southeast athletic director, told WWSB. “Job positions can be refilled, but I don’t know that you can refill that personality.”

“Wilkes was one of a kind,” Palmetto High graduate and Manatee High School athletic director Matt Bowling told WWSB. “He was kind of referred to affectionately as the second mayor of Palmetto. As an alumnus of Palmetto High School, I can appreciate what he’s done.”

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962