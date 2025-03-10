Robinson wins 1st inaugural Tampa Bay Buccaneers' She Is Football tournament
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off hosting their first-ever She Is Football tournament weekend, in which the NFL franchise hosted the high school girls flag football tourney at the AdventHealth Training Center.
1st annual She Is Football Tournament to take place at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' One Buc Place
Coming away with the tournament title was the No. 3-ranked Robinson Knights, who defeated No. 2-ranked Lennard, 21-14 in the championship final.
Lennard reached the title game by defeating No. 1-ranked Alonso Ravens, 20-13, in the tournament semifinals. Longhorns' head coach Travis Combs spoke very highly of the Buccaneers' weekend event and the tournament itself being put on.
"Yeah, our goal is to build strong women to be leaders in our community and the Bucs are doing that on a very large scale," Combs said.
"So having all these these businesses that are owned by by women and showing our girls that that hey, it's possible to be a business owner, a leader, all those things change your community. It's really cool. It's really special. I'm a huge Bucs' fan. I'm proud to be Bucs' fan, and and Zak (Zumbiel) has been amazing and Steve (Fidura) and all those guys, there's always first class here. We get treated like royalty. I'm just beyond thankful to be a part of this and have my team here and I couldn't be more thankful and more appreciative."
Friday, March 7th
Alonso 52, St. Petersburg 14
Lennard 46, Lecanto 0
Steinbrenner 31, Newsome 12
Saturday, March 8th
Lennard 20, Alonso 13
Newsome 20, Harmony 19
Robinson 27, Steinbrenner 6
Alonso 28, Steinbrenner 18
Robinson 21, Lennard 14
More From High School On SI
• Gadsden County (Florida) to travel north and face Illinois' Class 6A champ in September
• West Boca Raton (Florida) to face multiple national football powers in 2025
• Marshall Manning, Class of 2029 QB, throws dime to NFL star Ja'Marr Chase at Pro Bowl
• IMG Academy Has Begun Its Search for Billy Miller’s Replacement as Head Football Coach
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi