Top 30 Week 3 Florida high school girls flag football games to watch (3/3/2025)
That’s right, girls flag football action kicked off a couple weeks ago and there is plenty of good contests on tap in Week 3.
Florida is beginning to see some top-tier matchups take place and we want to highlight those as the season progresses.
Florida girls flag football 2025 season featuring several head coaches from 11-on-11 tackle
There are so many good tilts to choose from that we had to pick out 30 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 30 Week 3 contests we’ve highlighted heading into the first week of girls flag football in the Sunshine State.
Take a look at our list and comment on the top games around the state.
Mar. 3rd, Monday
Palm Beach Gardens at Southridge
Pace at Navarre
Horizon at Timber Creek
Suwannee at Bradford
Windermere at Apopka
Spruce Creek at Seabreeze
Mar. 4th, Tuesday
Wellington at Western
Boyd Anderson at Pompano Beach
Lake Minneola at East Ridge
Lakewood Ranch at Southeast
George Jenkins at Ridge Community
Lakeland at Auburndale
Piper at St. Thomas Aquinas
Jensen Beach at Spanish River
Mar. 5th, Wednesday
Deerfield Beach at South Plantation
Cypress Bay at Western
Bishop Verot at Bonita Springs
Timber Creek at Apopka
Hernando at Springstead
Somerset Academy-Canyons at Palm Beach Central
Robinson at Steinbrenner
Mar. 6th, Thursday
Baldwin at Yulee
Buchholz at Forest
Ed White at Bradford
South Fork at Jensen Beach
Jupiter at Palm Beach Gardens
Tampa Freedom at East Bay
Mar. 7th, Friday
St. Petersburg at Alonso
Steinbrenner at Newsome
Lakewood Ranch at Parrish Community
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi