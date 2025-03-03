High School

Top 30 Week 3 Florida high school girls flag football games to watch (3/3/2025)

We’ve picked out 30 of the top Week 3 games involving high school teams from the state of Florida

Andy Villamarzo

Seminole Ridge flag football defeated Palm Beach Gardens in a postseason competition on May 3, 2023. Dsc 2189
Seminole Ridge flag football defeated Palm Beach Gardens in a postseason competition on May 3, 2023. Dsc 2189 / Alex and Chet Peterman / Special to The Post / USA TODAY NETWORK

That’s right, girls flag football action kicked off a couple weeks ago and there is plenty of good contests on tap in Week 3.

Florida is beginning to see some top-tier matchups take place and we want to highlight those as the season progresses.

Florida girls flag football 2025 season featuring several head coaches from 11-on-11 tackle

There are so many good tilts to choose from that we had to pick out 30 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 30 Week 3 contests we’ve highlighted heading into the first week of girls flag football in the Sunshine State. 

Take a look at our list and comment on the top games around the state. 

Mar. 3rd, Monday 

Palm Beach Gardens at Southridge 

Pace at Navarre 

Horizon at Timber Creek 

Suwannee at Bradford 

Windermere at Apopka 

Spruce Creek at Seabreeze 

Mar. 4th, Tuesday 

Wellington at Western 

Boyd Anderson at Pompano Beach 

Lake Minneola at East Ridge 

Lakewood Ranch at Southeast 

George Jenkins at Ridge Community 

Lakeland at Auburndale 

Piper at St. Thomas Aquinas 

Jensen Beach at Spanish River 

Mar. 5th, Wednesday 

Deerfield Beach at South Plantation 

Cypress Bay at Western 

Bishop Verot at Bonita Springs 

Timber Creek at Apopka 

Hernando at Springstead 

Somerset Academy-Canyons at Palm Beach Central 

Robinson at Steinbrenner 

Mar. 6th, Thursday 

Baldwin at Yulee 

Buchholz at Forest 

Ed White at Bradford 

South Fork at Jensen Beach 

Jupiter at Palm Beach Gardens 

Tampa Freedom at East Bay 

Mar. 7th, Friday 

St. Petersburg at Alonso 

Steinbrenner at Newsome 

Lakewood Ranch at Parrish Community 

